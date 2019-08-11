TshisaLIVE

Mabena, is that you? Twitter finds 'Rasta’s son' after dodgy pic of Eminem goes viral

11 August 2019 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
A sketch of Eminem has gone viral.
Social media users were convinced that they had found the son of celebrity painter Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje, after a picture of Eminem emerged on social media recently.

Rasta, who is known for his paintings at celebrity funerals, is always grilled for his artwork.

But the attention was on another user recently when he posted this sketch of Eminem.

The user bravely posted his Eminem drawing, claiming it took him months to complete.

“This drawing took me two month. Glad I’m finally finished", he wrote

Eminem can’t see this please.

The artist has passion for his artwork but the sad part of it is that he doesn’t get it right.

Tweeps disapproved of the inaccurate painting.

