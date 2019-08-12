TshisaLIVE

'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, Pakistan tweet

12 August 2019 - 07:59 By Jessica Levitt
Priyanka Chopra at the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles, US.
Priyanka Chopra at the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles, US.
Image: Gallo Images/John Sciulli

Actress Priyanka Chopra has dominated global trends lists after her response to being called a "hypocrite" during a Beautycon event in Los Angeles, US, at the weekend.

Priyanka was fielding questions during the event when a woman, who called herself Ayesha, said it was difficult to listen to the actress talk about humanity, despite her previous reaction to conflict between India and Pakistan.

She was referring to a tweet from the actress earlier this year that translated to "long live India". It was posted the same day an Indian fighter jet bombed a so-called militant training camp in Pakistan.

At the time, Priyanka faced major backlash, with calls for her to step down as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

Video footage of Priyanka's response to the comments has gone viral, with many slamming her for "trying to embarrass" the woman.

"I hear you. Whenever you are done venting. Got it? Done?" she started off by saying.

Later, she said: "The way you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell."

Priyanka said she had "many many friends from Pakistan", adding that "war is something that I am not really fond of, but I am patriotic".

On social media, the actress was lashed for trying to "belittle" the woman and also for defending her actions by saying she was "patriotic".

MORE

Twitter split over Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's reported engagement

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have reportedly taken things to the next level.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Unicef condemns recent spate of violence against women and children in SA

Unicef on Monday added its voice in condemning the recent spate of violence against women and children in SA. Unicef is calling on government‚ civil ...
News
2 years ago

India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

Indian authorities say they have detained three political leaders in Kashmir because they are a threat to peace, with the Muslim-majority region ...
News
5 days ago

Lockdown in Indian Kashmir as thousands more troops sent

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir placed large parts of the disputed region under lockdown early Monday while India sent in tens of ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | The best (and worst) from the Miss SA red carpet TshisaLIVE
  2. Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss SA 2019 TshisaLIVE
  3. Mabena, is that you? Twitter finds 'Rasta’s son' after dodgy pic of Eminem goes ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Is that where our Add Hope goes?': Mzansi touched by KFC's gift for Mihlali TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu's dog eats her designer shoes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X