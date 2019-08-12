'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, Pakistan tweet

Actress Priyanka Chopra has dominated global trends lists after her response to being called a "hypocrite" during a Beautycon event in Los Angeles, US, at the weekend.

Priyanka was fielding questions during the event when a woman, who called herself Ayesha, said it was difficult to listen to the actress talk about humanity, despite her previous reaction to conflict between India and Pakistan.

She was referring to a tweet from the actress earlier this year that translated to "long live India". It was posted the same day an Indian fighter jet bombed a so-called militant training camp in Pakistan.

At the time, Priyanka faced major backlash, with calls for her to step down as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

Video footage of Priyanka's response to the comments has gone viral, with many slamming her for "trying to embarrass" the woman.

"I hear you. Whenever you are done venting. Got it? Done?" she started off by saying.

Later, she said: "The way you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell."

Priyanka said she had "many many friends from Pakistan", adding that "war is something that I am not really fond of, but I am patriotic".