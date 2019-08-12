'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, Pakistan tweet
Actress Priyanka Chopra has dominated global trends lists after her response to being called a "hypocrite" during a Beautycon event in Los Angeles, US, at the weekend.
Priyanka was fielding questions during the event when a woman, who called herself Ayesha, said it was difficult to listen to the actress talk about humanity, despite her previous reaction to conflict between India and Pakistan.
She was referring to a tweet from the actress earlier this year that translated to "long live India". It was posted the same day an Indian fighter jet bombed a so-called militant training camp in Pakistan.
At the time, Priyanka faced major backlash, with calls for her to step down as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.
Video footage of Priyanka's response to the comments has gone viral, with many slamming her for "trying to embarrass" the woman.
"I hear you. Whenever you are done venting. Got it? Done?" she started off by saying.
Later, she said: "The way you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell."
Priyanka said she had "many many friends from Pakistan", adding that "war is something that I am not really fond of, but I am patriotic".
Priyanka Chopra gets an audience question calling her hypocritical — here’s her response. #beautycon pic.twitter.com/pS82qX1SQG— Lindsay Weinberg (@WeinbergLindsay) August 10, 2019
On social media, the actress was lashed for trying to "belittle" the woman and also for defending her actions by saying she was "patriotic".
“Girl, don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself...” was UN ambassador Priyanka Chopra’s response in her trademark fake accent to a question re: nuclear war b/w India and Pakistan. https://t.co/ZaadCmp6XM— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) August 11, 2019
Why do so many Indian celebrities always feel the need to say “I have many friends from Pakistan”? It sounds like racist white people saying “I have SO many black friends, the blacks love me!” #PriyankaChopra— Schayan Riaz (@schayanriaz) August 11, 2019
@priyankachopra gets called out for tweeting in support of India going to war with pakistan and this is her trash response.— Aman K. Batra (@amankbatra) August 11, 2019
this is not an apology. it’s a refusal of accountability, and it reeks of privilege. https://t.co/TOjOnG4gLO
I am not big fan of #PriyankaChopra but she is always self made women.— Rahul Kumar (@itsrahulgoyal) August 11, 2019
Pakistan is taking her tweet "Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces " out of proportion. How does this means nuclear war against Pakistan ?
Army is not equal to nuclear war. If so then Pakistan is equal to terrorist.
#PriyankaChopra didn’t say a word against Pakistan. This was a tweet after Indian Army’s victory over a terror champ.— PS ⚡️ (@paulomiii) August 12, 2019
Malala tweets clearly against India and blindness against terrorism in her country.
Same people go silent!? Her way may not be right but her tweet was!!! pic.twitter.com/ZZBa5pxsyz