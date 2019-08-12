IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA Viggy

The talent at this year's Idols SA is next level and one such talent is Viggy Qwabe.

In an attempt to seal her spot in the Top 16, Viggy sang Noba Ngumama by soul singer Nathi on Sunday, taking viewers to "church" with the emotional rendition.

Fans said the performance gave them goosebumps and predicted she would be this year's winner.

In the crowd, watching with teary eyes, was Viggy's twin sister, Virginia.

Both are competing for the title

The twins, who have supported each other throughout the crucial rounds of the singing competition, have become fan favourites.

Sunday night's episode saw the contestants dig deep to give their all as they attempted to secure their spots in the Top 16, when they will sing for viewers' votes.

Over on the socials, fans were stanning hard over Viggy. Here are some of the key reactions.