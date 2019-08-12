TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA Viggy

12 August 2019 - 10:57 By Masego Seemela
The 'Idols SA' judges face some tough decisions.
The 'Idols SA' judges face some tough decisions.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

The talent at this year's Idols SA is next level and one such talent is Viggy Qwabe.

In an attempt to seal her spot in the Top 16, Viggy sang Noba Ngumama by soul singer Nathi on Sunday, taking viewers to "church" with the emotional rendition. 

Fans said the performance gave them goosebumps and predicted she would be this year's winner. 

In the crowd, watching with teary eyes, was Viggy's twin sister, Virginia.

Both are competing for the title

The twins, who have supported each other throughout the crucial rounds of the singing competition, have become fan favourites.

Sunday night's episode saw the contestants dig deep to give their all as they attempted to secure their spots in the Top 16, when they will sing for viewers' votes. 

Over on the socials, fans were stanning hard over Viggy. Here are some of the key reactions.

MORE

IN MEMES | Idols SA Lenthea's side-eye is a whole mood!

And exactly how we feel on a Monday
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES| Mzansi just wants to be part of Somizi's crew

Where can we get a bestie like Somizi?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mohale opens up about the stigmas of gay sex and sexual health

The star, who is openly gay, joined the cast of MTV's SHUGA earlier this year.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | LOL! Twitter dubs 'Idols SA' the 'new home of comedy'

That Somizi, Unathi and DJ Fresh 'resurrection' moment left Twitter howling!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | The best (and worst) from the Miss SA red carpet TshisaLIVE
  2. Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss SA 2019 TshisaLIVE
  3. Mabena, is that you? Twitter finds 'Rasta’s son' after dodgy pic of Eminem goes ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Is that where our Add Hope goes?': Mzansi touched by KFC's gift for Mihlali TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu's dog eats her designer shoes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
X