IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA Viggy
The talent at this year's Idols SA is next level and one such talent is Viggy Qwabe.
In an attempt to seal her spot in the Top 16, Viggy sang Noba Ngumama by soul singer Nathi on Sunday, taking viewers to "church" with the emotional rendition.
Fans said the performance gave them goosebumps and predicted she would be this year's winner.
In the crowd, watching with teary eyes, was Viggy's twin sister, Virginia.
Both are competing for the title
The twins, who have supported each other throughout the crucial rounds of the singing competition, have become fan favourites.
Sunday night's episode saw the contestants dig deep to give their all as they attempted to secure their spots in the Top 16, when they will sing for viewers' votes.
Over on the socials, fans were stanning hard over Viggy. Here are some of the key reactions.
....Kanibizen noma NguMama. ♥️♥️♥️🙌🏽😢😭 #Viggy!!! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/7CJt2r739Q— Sethaba_LiQhawe ● (@Prince_Sethaba) August 11, 2019
Viggy had me making all kinds of faces with that killer performance. She had me involuntarily crying. Sies man! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/K3Ld1vsGKR— Shirley Rakhoabe (@SRakhoabe) August 11, 2019
#viggy #IdolsSA I can't stop listening to her performance ❤️and can't stop crying 😢😭. She triggered so many old wounds in me❤️❤️. Thank you for such an amazing performance 👏👏❤️— Ntombi yomXhosa💅 (@Hlekito) August 11, 2019
Viggy is our winner this year! She's taking it! #IdolsSA— Dr Anathi Ntozini (@AnathiNtozini) August 11, 2019
Then Viggy mopped the floor with us 😭😭❤️❤️🔥🔥😍😍I swear I shed a tear #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/T4lxhYeAYB— 🌈Psalmist Siya🎤 (@MrWhite_Mhlambi) August 11, 2019
To the special singer #twins #IdolsSA #viggy🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/oxY40SM6Uv— Roxy💕 (@RoxyNkele) August 11, 2019
Damn best performance of the nite Viggy spit🔥#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/bvBJK9A1TX— ashtinio (@bois_of_culitz) August 11, 2019
#IdolsSA Viggy's perfomance deserve an endless RT🔁— LAST_BORN 🇿🇦 (@Danzel_SA) August 11, 2019
🔁
🔁 pic.twitter.com/oCKMZ8EedW
Yhuu Viggy Qwabe's performance! You're the ghel.. Whoooo Shame #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/zbPY6t5hNX— khayalethu (@Khayawaya) August 11, 2019
#IdolsSA she brought it and killed it. Wow 😦😦😦 pic.twitter.com/2edTJP3RVY— firstborn (@njabulock8) August 11, 2019
Viggy n Virginia I'm lost for words #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/dZfdXgD8YK— J_Puseletso (@puseletso_j) August 11, 2019