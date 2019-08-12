Malcolm X to launch his own YouTube TV channel
The People's Blesser, Malcolm X, is taking his fight to help students, orphans and the less-fortunate to YouTube, with the launch of his own channel.
Malcolm X TV will cover student life, tuition, accommodation, meals, books and allowance needs at public and private tertiary institutions across Mzansi, much like he has been doing on his Instagram account for years.
"My camera crew and I will continue with our normal campus and charity visits countrywide, and in neighboring states, to address students’ needs hands-on, like we’ve been doing in the past," Malcolm X told TshisaLIVE.
He said the channel will also address needs at old-age homes, orphanages, mental institutions and HIV/Aids hospices.
He explained that he was inspired to start the channel, which goes live soon, to give students and charity organisations access to his philanthropy.
"My philanthropy will hunt the needs of students and charities worldwide. YouTube is an easily accessible and cheaper platform to achieve this in most countries in Africa and beyond," he said.