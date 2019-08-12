TshisaLIVE

Malcolm X to launch his own YouTube TV channel

12 August 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Malcolm X's channel will also address needs at old-age homes, orphanages, mental institutions and HIV/Aids hospices.
Malcolm X's channel will also address needs at old-age homes, orphanages, mental institutions and HIV/Aids hospices.
Image: Via Malcolm X's Instagram

The People's Blesser, Malcolm X, is taking his fight to help students, orphans and the less-fortunate to YouTube, with the launch of his own channel.

Malcolm X TV will cover student life, tuition, accommodation, meals, books and allowance needs at public and private tertiary institutions across Mzansi, much like he has been doing on his Instagram account for years.

"My camera crew and I will continue with our normal campus and charity visits countrywide, and in neighboring states, to address students’ needs hands-on, like we’ve been doing in the past," Malcolm X told TshisaLIVE.

He said the channel will also address needs at old-age homes, orphanages, mental institutions and HIV/Aids hospices.

Malcolm X's TV channel logo.
Malcolm X's TV channel logo.
Image: Supplied

He explained that he was inspired to start the channel, which goes live soon, to give students and charity organisations access to his philanthropy.

"My philanthropy will hunt the needs of students and charities worldwide. YouTube is an easily accessible and cheaper platform to achieve this in most countries in Africa and beyond," he said.

MORE

Malcolm X: Haters, I don’t tell you how to spend your cash in the tavern

The people’s blesser has criticised for wasting money on students
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Malcolm X slams ‘hypocrites’: They ask me for money and criticise me behind my back

Malcolm is always watching.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Malcolm X hits back at comments that his bae is 'too young' for him

Malcolm X did not take comments about his bae being 'too young' lying down.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | The best (and worst) from the Miss SA red carpet TshisaLIVE
  2. Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss SA 2019 TshisaLIVE
  3. Mabena, is that you? Twitter finds 'Rasta’s son' after dodgy pic of Eminem goes ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Is that where our Add Hope goes?': Mzansi touched by KFC's gift for Mihlali TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu's dog eats her designer shoes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X