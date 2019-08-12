Malcolm X to launch his own YouTube TV channel

The People's Blesser, Malcolm X, is taking his fight to help students, orphans and the less-fortunate to YouTube, with the launch of his own channel.

Malcolm X TV will cover student life, tuition, accommodation, meals, books and allowance needs at public and private tertiary institutions across Mzansi, much like he has been doing on his Instagram account for years.

"My camera crew and I will continue with our normal campus and charity visits countrywide, and in neighboring states, to address students’ needs hands-on, like we’ve been doing in the past," Malcolm X told TshisaLIVE.

He said the channel will also address needs at old-age homes, orphanages, mental institutions and HIV/Aids hospices.