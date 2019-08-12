TshisaLIVE

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split: Five things you need to know

12 August 2019 - 12:05 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating.
Image: Instagram/ Miley Cyrus

After just eight months of marriage, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are calling it quits.

Here are five things you need to know about the couple's relationship and Miley's response to their break-up.

Reason for separation

Miley's manager confirmed to E!News that she and actor Liam were separating, saying they had decided to focus on themselves and their careers. However, they remained dedicated to co-parenting their animals.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best, while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Break-up hints

Miley recently sparked break-up rumours when she shared a picture on Instagram that showed her without her wedding ring. She kept curious fans in the dark by remaining mum on the status of her and Liam's marriage.

Another relationship brewing?

In the wake of the split, reports that Miley was spotted kissing blogger Kaitlyn Carter shortly afterwards circulated online.

In an interview with Elle last month, Miley revealed that her relationship with Liam was different because she was also attracted to women. However, she married him because she felt he would support her, no matter what. 

Miley breaks her silence?

On Sunday, amid reports of the break-up, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram that seemed to suggest she was in a good place and accepting change.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable", read part of the post.

The marriage

The two tied the knot in December 2018.

MORE

Is that Cape Town in the Miley Cyrus Black Mirror episode? Yes, yes it is

Miley Cyrus was not the only thing familiar about the new season of Netflix's Black Mirror - with Cape Town making an appearance.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's wedding pics nearly breaks the internet

Miley and Liam's happy ending.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Miley Cyrus spotted in Cape Town - Mzansi reacts

Fans have spotted Miley Cyrus in Cape Town.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | The best (and worst) from the Miss SA red carpet TshisaLIVE
  2. Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss SA 2019 TshisaLIVE
  3. Mabena, is that you? Twitter finds 'Rasta’s son' after dodgy pic of Eminem goes ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Is that where our Add Hope goes?': Mzansi touched by KFC's gift for Mihlali TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu's dog eats her designer shoes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
X