Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split: Five things you need to know

After just eight months of marriage, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are calling it quits.

Here are five things you need to know about the couple's relationship and Miley's response to their break-up.

Reason for separation

Miley's manager confirmed to E!News that she and actor Liam were separating, saying they had decided to focus on themselves and their careers. However, they remained dedicated to co-parenting their animals.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best, while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Break-up hints

Miley recently sparked break-up rumours when she shared a picture on Instagram that showed her without her wedding ring. She kept curious fans in the dark by remaining mum on the status of her and Liam's marriage.

Another relationship brewing?

In the wake of the split, reports that Miley was spotted kissing blogger Kaitlyn Carter shortly afterwards circulated online.

In an interview with Elle last month, Miley revealed that her relationship with Liam was different because she was also attracted to women. However, she married him because she felt he would support her, no matter what.

Miley breaks her silence?

On Sunday, amid reports of the break-up, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram that seemed to suggest she was in a good place and accepting change.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable", read part of the post.