SNAPS | Inside Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' pretty in pink themed bridal shower

Former Miss SA and Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, is counting down the days to her wedding by celebrating with close friends and family at a "pretty in pink" themed bridal shower.

Demi-Leigh, who came back to the country this past weekend to be part of the Miss SA 2019 judging panel, celebrated her journey to the "Mrs" title with close friends and family.

The beauty queen is sets to marry Major League baseball star and former (US) National Football League quarterback Tim Tebow, who popped the question in January.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Demi-Leigh said she wanted to keep some details about her wedding secret, but revealed it would take place next year.

She said her wedding dress would have South African elements added to it.

Having touches of pink, the bridal shower featured a three-tier cake with edible roses.

Among the guests at her shower were former Miss World Rolene Strauss and Miss SA 2011 Melinda Bam.

Rolene and Demi-Leigh's friend Sharon shared precious moments from the shower on their TLs.

Cava the snaps below- and don't forget to swipe to see more.