You can’t see me! Uyajola ma delivers a smackdown with John Cena move
It's no secret that the confrontations on Uyajola can sometimes become like an episode of WWE, but when ma pulled up on the show with a John Cena "you can't see me" pose, we were never ready.
Mlu suspects his missus has been cheating on him, and asked Jub Jub to help him confront her.
He felt the pair were "drifting apart" and needed to fix the situation.
The pair have children and malume claimed he didn't want to destroy the home, just let her know that her cheating is not on and needs to stop.
But when confronted, ma said Mlu was a "fool" and told him straight that he "can't see" her. She then shocked everyone when she screamed John Cena's name and did his signature wave over her eyes.
Catch #Uyajola99 this Sunday at 21h00 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157. pic.twitter.com/ROBSTPrJz6— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) August 10, 2019
Soon the internet was filled with memes and messages about the incident and John Cena was trending across the nation.
Even TV star Andile Ncube weighed in on the fun, tweeting about John Cena finding his name trending in Mzansi.
"Imagine when John Cena finds out why he is trending in SA 😂😂😂," he wrote.
Others were just here for ma's level of petty.
When they cheat on you and they say John Cena, you can't see me. That's cold #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/5711xwoXMM— Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) August 11, 2019
John Cena you can't see me 😂😂😂 This woman is mean and so petty #uyajola pic.twitter.com/ysa9UbueIu— BlacknBlending (@_kongolo_) August 11, 2019
