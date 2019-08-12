You can’t see me! Uyajola ma delivers a smackdown with John Cena move

TshisaLIVE

12 August 2019 - 09:51 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub Maarohanye hosts 'Uyajola', the local series that exposes infidelity.
It's no secret that the confrontations on Uyajola can sometimes become like an episode of WWE, but when ma pulled up on the show with a John Cena "you can't see me" pose, we were never ready.

Mlu suspects his missus has been cheating on him, and asked Jub Jub to help him confront her.

He felt the pair were "drifting apart" and needed to fix the situation.

The pair have children and malume claimed he didn't want to destroy the home, just let her know that her cheating is not on and needs to stop.

But when confronted, ma said Mlu was a "fool" and told him straight that he "can't see" her. She then shocked everyone when she screamed John Cena's name and did his signature wave over her eyes.

Soon the internet was filled with memes and messages about the incident and John Cena was trending across the nation.

Even TV star Andile Ncube weighed in on the fun, tweeting about John Cena finding his name trending in Mzansi.

"Imagine when John Cena finds out why he is trending in SA 😂😂😂," he wrote.

Others were just here for ma's level of petty.

