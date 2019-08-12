Zahara: Umhlobo Wenene beef 'has nothing to do with Amaza'

The star wouldn't spill the tea on her relationship with the station, and said whatever the reason for her music not being played lately, it had nothing to do with Amaza being a DJ at the station.

"He would never have a say on whether my music is played or not. He is a good man. He would never do such a thing. Besides, he would be in serious trouble if he did that," she said.

Zahara added that she didn't want claims of a feud between her and the station to reflect badly on her ex.

"I don't want it to affect him. He has nothing to do with it. If they have a problem with me, they need to tell the world why that is!"

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Umhlobo Wenene about the supposed feud were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Zahara said she wanted to clear the air on the speculation to reassure her fans that they did not need to fight for her.

"I appreciate their love and what they do for me. They are always looking out for me. I appreciate that, but we are fine and there is nothing to worry about," she said.

"I just came back from an amazing tour overseas and I am in a good space now."