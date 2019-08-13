TshisaLIVE

Basetsana Kumalo on her memoir: It's the most important project of my life

13 August 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Basetsana Kumalo has detailed her life experiences in a book due to be released in October.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo has lived a life filled with triumphs and tribulations, and has documented her life story for the world to read.

Bassie recently revealed she has penned a memoir of her life, set for release in October.

Bassie: My Journey of Hope  will tell the story of the icon from her rise to fame as a fresh-faced Miss South Africa in 1994 to the face of South Africa’s new democracy and a media mogul.

It will also touch on her marriage to Romeo Kumalo, their heartbreaking struggle to have a family and her relationships with mentors like Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Graça Machel.

One of the more intense parts of the book sees Bassie reflect on the alleged domestic abuse she suffered, and an account about a stalker who harassed her for decades.

Reflecting on the process of writing the book, Bassie said it was "the most intense, yet cathartic, liberating and healing journey" she has been on.

She also labelled the project the most important of her life.

"It is not one of the important projects of my life. It is the most important project of my life," she wrote in a social media post.

"I laughed, I cried, I reflected, I counted my blessings, I am standing in the light of my own truth."

She said after 25 years in the industry, she felt now was the right time to release her life story.

"I didn't want to rush my memoir and write it too early on in my life. I am glad I didn't because I have lived so much more. I lost my parents on this life journey, some of my businesses have failed, and I just wanted my book to just be an honest and candid account of my life."

