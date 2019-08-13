Here's how Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, is inspiring women to embrace their natural look

Newly crowned Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has sparked a nationwide movement that is inspiring women to rock their natural crowns.

Zozibini won the coveted Miss SA 2019 title last on Friday and stole the hearts of the nation for being effortlessly natural.

Significantly for the black community, the 25-year-old sported her natural hair for the pageant, drawing praise from the public and influencers.

Giving testament to this was marketing director of American Swiss Zimbini Peffer, who shared with TshisaLIVE that a simple conversation with Zozibini, prior to her win, inspired her to rock her natural hair, which she dyed red to pink ombre.

She said when American Swiss unveiled the Buhle crown on August 5, Zozibini asked her why she wore a weave, as she'd seen pictures of her with natural hair.

"Zozibini then gave me the advice to rock my hair short and I am proud to say that I am rocking my hair short today, with a pop of colour. I believe that she is already starting to change lives."

When asked why she chose her hair colour, Zimbini said it was because red signified energy and passion, and pink signified love and caring. "The colour is me expressed in colour. Plus, I have been told I look younger in my natural hair."