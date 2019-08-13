TshisaLIVE

How AKA copes with hate: 'Just pretend it's in a language you don't speak'

13 August 2019 - 11:15 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA has given his followers a tip on not getting pressed.
AKA has given his followers a tip on not getting pressed.
Image: @blaq_smith/ AKA Instagram

As one of the kings of Twitter, AKA knows a thing or two about dealing with hate on the platform and shared a gem to help the Megacy not get pressed when the trolls come calling.

The rapper can hardly post a thought without being applauded by some and criticised by others on social media.

And while the internet can sometimes be filled with hate, AKA took to Twitter on Monday to share how he copes.

"Next time someone says something insulting to you on Twitter, just pretend like it's in a language that you don't speak or understand."

He explained that hate is often not that deep and "just words at the end of the day", often from someone you don't even know.

"There's no use getting upset about it," he added. 

He agreed with a follower who added to the conversation by saying that you cannot control what people say to you, only how it affects you.

AKA doesn't let the social media hate get to him much and even joined in the #AKAwinanga social media trend mocking his loss at the BET Awards in June.

Last year he reflected on his relationship with the haters, claiming just two years before he had been "the most hated rapper" in the industry. 

MORE

AKA shades top 50 hip-hop list and adds a bit of spice of his own

AKA was dripping in sarcasm as he threw shade at iFani.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA on US shootings: Count yourself lucky to be African in Africa

Local celebs share their outrage at US killings.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA takes shots at his rival: You can't disown your own people & then want to lead them

"You wish you were what?! F*ck outta here, bruv! South Africa is a f*cking miracle, and being South African is a f*cking honor and a privilege."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Metro FM apologises for 'offensive' Miss SA poll TshisaLIVE
  2. Mabena, is that you? Twitter finds 'Rasta’s son' after dodgy pic of Eminem goes ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | The best (and worst) from the Miss SA red carpet TshisaLIVE
  5. You can’t see me! Uyajola ma delivers a smackdown with John Cena move TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...
X