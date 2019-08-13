LISTEN | Here's how DJ Fresh survived two months without a salary

DJ Fresh has reflected on his time between radio gigs, revealing how his savings helped his family get through two months without a salary.

Fresh was yanked off air in June and later fired by Metro FM for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) found Fresh guilty of using foul language.

The star joined 947 this month, hosting the afternoon drive-time show.

Speaking on 702 this week, Fresh explained how he was able to financially survive the two months he was off air.

He said he had been taught the importance of saving money, a principle he said helped him recently.

"I am big on preaching about 'if you can afford to, save'. The fact that I was without a salary for two months, but my family didn't feel it, it is because I was saving for that rainy day."

He added that 947 had courted him for about 10 years, approaching him several times.

Speaking about making "noisy exits", Fresh said he would have apologised if he felt he had done something wrong.

"I think you should always take responsibility for the part you play in any disagreement and see if you can learn lessons from the part you played. It is easy to point fingers, it is easy to blame the other person, but at some point, you might have been responsible for the fallout. I will always stand up. Where I am wrong, I apologise."

In a statement issued after his exit from Metro FM, Fresh apologised to fans who were offended by his comments.

"To those I offended with the use of the word msunery, I apologise unreservedly, and will do better next time," he said.