LOL! Busiswa recounts the moment she knew AKA and Zinhle were a thing

Gqom and house music goddess Busiswa had close friends in stitches on Monday when she recounted at a celebratory dinner how she found out DJ Zinhle and AKA were a pair.

A special dinner was held in Busiswa's honour at Oskido's new restaurant with guests raising a glass to her "new beginnings" and her recent collab with Beyoncé.

Spotted at the dinner was Oskido, DJ Zinhle, AKA, Pearl Thusi, Moozlie, and Nokwazi Kalawa.

At the dinner, Busiswa had guests captivated as she narrated how she had found out about Zinhle and AKA at a gig.

"The queen (DJ Zinhle). When their quantum arrived she disappeared. We didn't even know where she went off to. Suddenly she came back with AKA," Busiswa explained, mimicking the walk the pair did, with Pearl Thusi accompanying her as "AKA".