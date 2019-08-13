TshisaLIVE

LOL! Busiswa recounts the moment she knew AKA and Zinhle were a thing

13 August 2019 - 14:36 By Masego Seemela
Gqom and house music sensation Busiswa enjoys a celebratory dinner with loved ones.
Gqom and house music sensation Busiswa enjoys a celebratory dinner with loved ones.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Gqom and house music goddess Busiswa had close friends in stitches on Monday when she recounted at a celebratory dinner how she found out DJ Zinhle and AKA were a pair.

A special dinner was held in Busiswa's honour at Oskido's new restaurant with guests raising a glass to her "new beginnings" and her recent collab with Beyoncé. 

Spotted at the dinner was Oskido, DJ Zinhle, AKA, Pearl Thusi, Moozlie, and Nokwazi Kalawa. 

At the dinner, Busiswa had guests captivated as she narrated how she had found out about Zinhle and AKA at a gig.

"The queen (DJ Zinhle). When their quantum arrived she disappeared. We didn't even know where she went off to. Suddenly she came back with AKA," Busiswa explained, mimicking the walk the pair did, with Pearl Thusi accompanying her as "AKA".

Pearl and Busiswa.
Pearl and Busiswa.
Image: DJ Zinhle's Instagram Stories
Busiswa and Pearl Thusi.
Busiswa and Pearl Thusi.
Image: DJ Zinhle's Instagram Stories

In a clip of the incident, captured by Zinhle on Instagram Stories, the DJ can be heard laughing hysterically in the background.

With the year nearly half done, we must say 2019 looks good so far for Busiswa. Weeks ago SA learned of a collab song she featured on with Tierra Whack, Moonchild Sanelly and Beyoncé, called My Power

It has since received a great response from South Africans who have expressed how both Busiswa and Moonchild slayed every bit of the song.

MORE

WATCH | Busiswa burns a hole in the floor with her dance moves

Busiswa is here to get amped for the weekend.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'The power is in our hands,' roar SA celebs at Nigerian tweep

Trying to compete was a bad move...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

IN PICTURES | The Lion King fever hits & Mzansi's celebs went all out!

The long wait is finally over!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Levels! Beyoncé handpicks Moonchild & Busiswa to feature on 'The Gift'

In the words of Bonang Matheba, 'Busiswa and Moonchild did what needed to be done!'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Metro FM apologises for 'offensive' Miss SA poll TshisaLIVE
  2. Mabena, is that you? Twitter finds 'Rasta’s son' after dodgy pic of Eminem goes ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | The best (and worst) from the Miss SA red carpet TshisaLIVE
  5. You can’t see me! Uyajola ma delivers a smackdown with John Cena move TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X