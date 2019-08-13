LOL! Busiswa recounts the moment she knew AKA and Zinhle were a thing
Gqom and house music goddess Busiswa had close friends in stitches on Monday when she recounted at a celebratory dinner how she found out DJ Zinhle and AKA were a pair.
A special dinner was held in Busiswa's honour at Oskido's new restaurant with guests raising a glass to her "new beginnings" and her recent collab with Beyoncé.
Spotted at the dinner was Oskido, DJ Zinhle, AKA, Pearl Thusi, Moozlie, and Nokwazi Kalawa.
At the dinner, Busiswa had guests captivated as she narrated how she had found out about Zinhle and AKA at a gig.
"The queen (DJ Zinhle). When their quantum arrived she disappeared. We didn't even know where she went off to. Suddenly she came back with AKA," Busiswa explained, mimicking the walk the pair did, with Pearl Thusi accompanying her as "AKA".
In a clip of the incident, captured by Zinhle on Instagram Stories, the DJ can be heard laughing hysterically in the background.
With the year nearly half done, we must say 2019 looks good so far for Busiswa. Weeks ago SA learned of a collab song she featured on with Tierra Whack, Moonchild Sanelly and Beyoncé, called My Power.
It has since received a great response from South Africans who have expressed how both Busiswa and Moonchild slayed every bit of the song.