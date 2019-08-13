Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden's hectic war of words has the internet shooketh
Nicki Minaj cut his mic on her radio show and the streets can't deal
The internet was shaking on Tuesday after Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden got into a heated argument on her Queen Radio.
Joe has been beefing with the Barbz squad, and when he appeared on the show he joked that he was there to make peace.
But it didn't last long. The pair started discussing the organic growth of their songs and things got heated.
According to Billboard, Joe accused Nicki of possibly being on drugs and pills last summer, sparking even more fires.
"Your entire last album did that. Your past is littered with it. Who gives a f*ck what she pop? But don't sit here and act like you've never popped a pill," Joe apparently quipped.
"Are you that f*cking dumb? You like tearing down women when they can't defend themselves," she said, to laughs.
According to Complex, Nicki thanked Joe for being on the show and told him not to call her "fam", because that was how she knew he was angry.
Joe responded by muttering, "This is why I don't do this, y'all live in some sort of bubble", before his mic was cut.
Although they traded love on social media after the interview, fans of the pair were still deep in their feels over the exchange.
They flooded social media TLs with memes and messages, expressing their thoughts on the argument.
Nicki Minaj as soon as Joe Budden opened his mouth. #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/FtnIliN6WC— 🦁August 13! LEO TINGZ! 🦁 (@TheKingofReads) August 12, 2019
Joe Budden Running from Queen Radio @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/VgY7jIsth9— Juicys_so_juicy (@JuicysJ) August 12, 2019
Footage of Joe Budden after the podcast with Nicki Minaj #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/Pz2cp1ZG5D— Tom Brady is not a system QB (@DailySports_1) August 12, 2019
Joe Budden waiting for Mal and Rory after the Queen Radio interview with Nicki Minaj! Lmao#QueenRadio #JoeBuddenPodcast pic.twitter.com/BP7D3hGQJK— Dennis Gachanja (@DennisKGachanja) August 12, 2019
Nicki heading to Queen Radio after she gathered all her research on Joe Budden to call him out— cute name (@Lxn_dra) August 12, 2019
#QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/U3B5LCVqUf
You like tearing down women when they can’t defend themselves. You try to end their career cause you jealous of their success” - Nicki Minaj to Joe Budden. #queenradio pic.twitter.com/8Revv5HNwQ— BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 12, 2019
Nicki pulled a Joe Budden on Joe Budden, all that over talking/yelling got him shook #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/xWoquZHHod— Shay✨ (@freely_shay) August 12, 2019
*Nicki dismantling Joe Budden*— Steven (@PremiumJollof) August 12, 2019
Mal and Rory: pic.twitter.com/ULsflwSXWi