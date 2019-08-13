Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden's hectic war of words has the internet shooketh

TshisaLIVE

13 August 2019 - 10:28 By Kyle Zeeman
Don't mess with Nicki Minaj.
Image: Via Nicki MInaj's Instagram

The internet was shaking on Tuesday after Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden got into a heated argument on her Queen Radio.

Joe has been beefing with the Barbz squad, and when he appeared on the show he joked that he was there to make peace.

But it didn't last long. The pair started discussing the organic growth of their songs and things got heated.

According to Billboard, Joe accused Nicki of possibly being on drugs and pills last summer, sparking even more fires.

"Your entire last album did that. Your past is littered with it. Who gives a f*ck what she pop? But don't sit here and act like you've never popped a pill," Joe apparently quipped.

"Are you that f*cking dumb? You like tearing down women when they can't defend themselves," she said, to laughs.

According to Complex, Nicki thanked Joe for being on the show and told him not to call her "fam", because that was how she knew he was angry.

Joe responded by muttering, "This is why I don't do this, y'all live in some sort of bubble", before his mic was cut.

Although they traded love on social media after the interview, fans of the pair were still deep in their feels over the exchange.

They flooded social media TLs with memes and messages, expressing their thoughts on the argument.

