'The Queen’s' Vee is losing control of Jerry and it hurts
The Queen's Jerry may have survived dying three times, but now his missus is the one going the most.
Vee has watched her hubby come back from the dead and seemingly be cured of devastating cancer, but now he has lost his memory and can't remember her.
Jerry thinks he is someone else and has been chasing every woman but Vee.
The good news for Vee is that he is starting to regain his memory and on Monday remembered how his house was burnt down by Harriet.
The only problem is that he thinks Harriet is his wife. AWKS!
Vee has been patiently sticking by him and trying to jog his memory, but without success.
Even Thato was concerned, and told Jerry that losing his memory didn't mean he should hurt those who love him.
He begged Jerry not to abandon his family to chase a life that was never his.
Fans were just as concerned, and filled social media with memes and messages about Jerry.
Vuyiswa: Do you know who started the fire?— aN.Ti.Que (@aN_Ti_Que) August 12, 2019
Jerry: My wife, Harriet.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/R7lBDy22JF
#TheQueenMzansi so jerry gained his memory baq about his house that was burnt, can at least remember sis vee kakopa hlee @Shona_Ferguson pic.twitter.com/l7qzZj310t— 🖤Nah 🖤Tah 🖤Sha (@51_natasha) August 12, 2019
So Jay aka Jerry no longer has cancer? Miracles are still happening hey #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/YpplCca5rB— Buli Manele (@BuliManele) August 12, 2019
Finally 🔥🔥 Jerry Maake Is coming Back... 😴😴 Bye Jay.. "Its been real dawg" #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/VcCS4xZtwr— Katlego Monama 🇿🇦 (@Jomo_SA) August 12, 2019
"A vibe." Jerry? Uhu!#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/rvzxYxqh08— Queer Coconut 🇧🇼👑🌈🥥 (@DeclanMolatlhwe) August 12, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi ok first week it was fun n games with jerry,I mean jay..now I miss thee old RoboCop,stop already pic.twitter.com/elUPok5fhy— khani (@khani_hlahla) August 12, 2019
Finally we gonna see where Jerry have been going when he dies. He remembering #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/PYs83wutHX— The_Connector (@Neo_Ntene) August 12, 2019