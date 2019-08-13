Zodwa on moving on: 'I want to give and love less'

After weeks of topping the trends list, Zodwa Wabantu is looking forward to season 2 and to moving on with life after breaking up with her bae Ntobeko.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Zodwa expressed that she was happy about the finale of her first season and was looking forward to the second one which sets to air next year.

"People understand me better now hence I cannot wait for the second season of my reality show."

Zodwa explained that she decided to go ahead with airing her season finale event on Moja Love this past Saturday night even though Ntobeko thought she wouldn't.

"Just because I cancelled my wedding and gave Ntobeko a break, he thought that I wouldn't proceed with the final episode. This is why I posted on Instagram to people this so that they shouldn't ask me about my relationship again."

Three weeks after calling off her wedding with long-term bae, Zodwa reassured us that they were no longer an item.

"I still believe in love. I love too much so I want to love less and give less. I don’t want to teach a lot cause people tend to use what you have taught them and turn it against you."

Zodwa added that she was not the type to date celebs, so she didn't need a partner that will act or think that he's a star. "I'm the one who is famous. If I wanted to be in a relationship with a celebrity I would have dated one. Age is just a number, I don't worry about age."