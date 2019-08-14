A reality show for the Mpisane family in the works

Durban's multimillionaire and controversial family may be coming to a screen near you.

Popular fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane's family is apparently working on their new reality TV show and Mzansi will get a glimpse into their lives very soon.

According to a Daily Sun report, Sbahle's step-mom Shauwn Mpisane has been shooting scenes for her new reality show, Durban Royalty.

The show will apparently air on Mzansi Magic and will document the wealthy businesswoman's day-to-day life. Sbahle and her brother Andile are both expected to make appearances.

"People will see the growth of Andile as a businessman and Good Samaritan and his music career. They will also see the recovery of my daughter," she told the publication.

Director Olwethu Mlotshwa confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the reality show will air early next year. However, he wants to keep some surprises around it.

"The show will be an introduction into the Mpisane family."

Shauwn and her soon-to-be ex-husband S'bu Mpisane have been in and out of court over the last few years due to an alleged debt of R141m that the business partners owe to tax.

In March, TimesLIVE reported that SA Revenue Service officials swooped on the Mpisane's plush mansion in the leafy suburb of La Lucia for the second time in a bid to attach some of their assets in an ongoing dispute over what they owe the taxman.

Repeated attempts to get comment from Mzansi Magic were made by TshisaLIVE.