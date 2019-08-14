TshisaLIVE

Idols SA twins Viggy & Virginia have their eyes set on winning the competition

"This is what we want. It is what we dream about. When we wake up in the morning, the first thing we think about it music."

14 August 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Viggy impressed the judges and fans at home.
Viggy impressed the judges and fans at home.
Image: Idols SA YouTube

Identical twins Viggy and Virgina Qwabe have heated up the Idols SA stage and are ready to go all the way in the competition, with the help of each other.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after blowing audiences away during last week's episode of the hit TV reality music competition, Viggy said she was overwhelmed by the love she got after her rendition of Nathi's Noba Ngumama.

"I was surprised by the reaction. Everyone told me how much they loved the performance. I was also happy with it. The performance for me was just great. The best part was seeing my sister supporting me. I am so happy."

Virginia, who also impressed with her version of Zahara's Lengoma, said it was nerve-racking to perform in front of the audience.

"We were very nervous but excited that we finally are able to do what we love, which is sing,"

The pair wanted to enter last year's competition but were too nervous.

"We were very nervous so we didn't enter. We told ourselves maybe next time, we came back this year and we did it," Virgina explained.

Viggy said the pair finally got the courage to audition this year and have loved every minute of it.

"This is what we want. It is what we dream about. When we wake up in the morning, the first thing we think about it music. I want to do what I love. Having my sister in the competition has been amazing. She coaches me and sometimes she looks at me like I am a master. I have loved it."

She said that she was confident one of them would win the competition.

"When you enter you have to be confident. We see ourselves in the final. We have seen the love that everyone has been giving us, so we have that hope and confidence that we can make it."

Whether they win or not, the pair want to use the experience to teach others.

"We want to teach music. Virginia will definitely teach music but I will also do teach music."

MORE:

IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA Viggy

'Viggy had me making all kinds of faces with that killer performance.'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN MEMES | Idols SA Lenthea's side-eye is a whole mood!

And exactly how we feel on a Monday
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES| Mzansi just wants to be part of Somizi's crew

Where can we get a bestie like Somizi?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Metro FM apologises for 'offensive' Miss SA poll TshisaLIVE
  3. Zozibini Tunzi is more than her 'R30 haircut', fans tell DJ Cleo TshisaLIVE
  4. You can’t see me! Uyajola ma delivers a smackdown with John Cena move TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai drags Miss SA pageant, claps back at claims she's a 'hypocrite' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in Stellenbosch University residence
Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
X