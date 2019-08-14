TshisaLIVE

SABC to launch investigation into Umhlobo Wenene's 'Zahara snub'

14 August 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zahara claims her fans have been asking why the station doesn't give her any love.
Image: Via Instagram

The SABC has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that it has launched an investigation into claims from Zahara's fans that Umhlobo Wenene FM seems to be boycotting the musician and her music.

The Loliwe hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that as soon as she landed back in SA from her two-month-long US and Canada tour, she was bombarded with messages from fans asking her why she wasn't getting any love from the station.

Although she wouldn't spill the tea on her relationship with the station and the reasons why she may have been snubbed, she said it had nothing to do with her ex-fiance Amaza Ntshanga working at the station.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, the SABC said it took the allegations seriously and had launched an investigation.

She added that the SABC was "committed to ensuring the promotion of local music" and would deliver on this mandate.

“The SABC can confirm that it takes the allegations seriously and has instituted an investigation into the claims made, that Zahara is being snubbed by Umhlobo Wenene FM and the station has subsequently unscheduled her music on the station’s playlist

"It must be noted that the SABC remains committed to ensuring the promotion of local music, as it delivers on its mandate as a public service broadcaster," SABC spokesperson, Vuyo Mthembu, said.

Zahar  and Amaza were engaged, but split in November 2016 after realising they "wanted different things".

