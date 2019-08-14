SNAPS | Ann Malinga enjoys a girls vaycay, says she's 'learning to live again'

Ann Malinga recently opened up about dealing with grief in the aftermath of her husband Robbie's, death saying she has learnt to live again.

Ann said that she cries more than people realise and has bad days, which she chooses to share with those close to her who "genuinely care".

"Though you will live in pain searching for answers you will eventually realize there's no answer to their death & life just don't make sense. We need to stop trying to figure it all out and try to start living because it will never make sense."

Just days after posting the heartwarming message, Ann has escaped on a girls vaycay.

Posting pictures of herself on holiday, fans have applauded Ann for learning to centre herself and carry on living.

Here's a snapshot of her holiday.