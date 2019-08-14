TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Ann Malinga enjoys a girls vaycay, says she's 'learning to live again'

14 August 2019 - 13:28 By Jessica Levitt
Ann Malinga said she chooses to share her grief with those who genuinely care.
Image: Instagram/Ann Malinga

Ann Malinga recently opened up about dealing with grief in the aftermath of her husband Robbie's, death saying she has learnt to live again.

Ann said that she cries more than people realise and has bad days, which she chooses to share with those close to her who "genuinely care".

"Though you will live in pain searching for answers you will eventually realize there's no answer to their death & life just don't make sense. We need to stop trying to figure it all out and try to start living because it will never make sense."

Just days after posting the heartwarming message, Ann has escaped on a girls vaycay.

Posting pictures of herself on holiday, fans have applauded Ann for learning to centre herself and carry on living.

Here's a snapshot of her holiday.

Ann said she is making the most of life.
Image: Instagram/Ann Malinga
Ann treated herself to an exotic holiday.
Image: Instagram/Ann Malinga
Ann is letting her hair down on her girls vacay.
Image: Instagram/Ann Malinga
Ann is facing life's challenges head-on.
Image: Instagram/Ann Malinga

