'Students were to share the money' - Malcolm X heartbroken after one student doesn't get her R1,000

14 August 2019 - 15:42 By Masego Seemela
Malcolm X is asks for advise on how to give the next R10,000 to tertiary students in order to avoid drama.
Image: Instagram/ Malcolm X

One good deed by businessman, Malcolm X has turned sour after a student is deprived of her part of the R10,000 fund he gave to a group of students. 

Malcolm shared on Instagram that he was saddened that one student did not receive her share of the fund.

"Let’s criticize each other, but I’ll neither mention the institution nor students’ names, my love for students doesn’t allow me to do that."

He explained that he got heartbreaking messages that the ten students he recently sent R10,000 to share proportionately, including the R1 000,00 that was meant for their fellow student who they knew was writing hasn't received her portion of the money. 

Malcolm explained that after they collected the money, the students then allegedly shared her R1,000.

"Some even blocked her cell number when she started requesting her money. I humbly tried to intervene, but one of the R1,000 recipients told me to back off."

Known for being a generous giver, Malcolm explained that he had no option, but to send R2,000 to the deprived student for the "troubles" she went through.

Going forward, he asked for advice on how best to send the next R10,000 to tertiary students without other students being deprived of their "little prize."

Malcolm X shares instagram post that student didn't get her part of the R10 000.
Image: Via Malcolm X's Instagram

