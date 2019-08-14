WATCH | Ukhozi FM’s Mroza gets a hero’s welcome after conquering Kilimanjaro
King Shaka International Airport was nearly brought to a standstill this week as Ukhozi FM DJ Mroza Buthelezi returned back home from conquering Mount Kilimanjaro.
Fans flooded King Shaka on Monday morning chanting "Womandla! Halala Mariri! Mroza Riiii" as they welcomed her back from reaching Mount Kili's summit.
Happily dancing and singing, fans excitedly hugged and kissed Mroza as they congratulated her on her victorious achievement.
Womandla! Halala Mariri! Mroza Riiii! Siyaziqhenya ngawe ntombazane! #Trek4Mandela #CaringforGirls #ukhozifm59 #SheIsPower #AmandlaAyimbokodo pic.twitter.com/muw5f90vTT— Ukhozi FM Official (@ukhozi_fm) August 12, 2019
Mroza was joined by Metro FM news reporter Pearl Shongwe and advocate Thuli Madonsela on her journey.
In an interview on SABC News Channel, Mroza explained that Ukhozi FM listeners were very supportive and excited by her recent achievement.
"Ukhozi is turning 59 years old this year, and as a team, we told ourselves to push the envelope, to stretch our minds and think about what we can do for our community. This is especially for rural areas as I represent rural young children. I am here to say that anything is possible, you can climb any mountain in your life."
She added that when she and her team were on Mount Kili, they reflected back on the challenges faced in their province, including schools and service delivery. She said she felt the need to do her bit to give back to her community.
Mroza documented her journey on climbing Mount Kili on social media: Here's a look:
Indeed HappyBirthDay to Me Since 08/08 - 11/08 😂🤣up to month end🤗 ________________________________________________ #AfrikaKusini ninakuja nyumbani Leo. Asante sana Tanzania #imanafricanwomanbeforeimsouthafrican🌍🇿🇦 @ukhozi_fm #ukhozifm59 @ubuntu_bami #caring4girls @imbumbafoundation @nelsonmandelafoundationsa @thumumlilofoundation #trek4mandela
Hlanganyela nomsakazo @ukhozi_fm ngokugcina izingane zamantombazane zisesikoleni. Thumela I SMS ethi "KILI" ku 48701 ngo R10.00 kuphela noma kangaki. Abantwana bamantombazane balahlekelwa izinsuku ezingu 60 ngonyaka okungu 25% lokho kwenza bahluleke ukuphumelela kahle nokuzethemba okuphelele. #imanAfricanWomanbeforeimSouthaAfrican🌍🇿🇦