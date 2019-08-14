WATCH | Ukhozi FM’s Mroza gets a hero’s welcome after conquering Kilimanjaro

TshisaLIVE

14 August 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Mroza Buthelezi summits Mount Kilimanjaro.
Image: Ukhozi FM / Twitter

King Shaka International Airport was nearly brought to a standstill this week as Ukhozi FM DJ Mroza Buthelezi returned back home from conquering Mount Kilimanjaro.

Fans flooded King Shaka on Monday morning chanting "Womandla! Halala Mariri! Mroza Riiii" as they welcomed her back from reaching Mount Kili's summit. 

Happily dancing and singing, fans excitedly hugged and kissed Mroza as they congratulated her on her victorious achievement.

Mroza was joined by Metro FM news reporter Pearl Shongwe and advocate Thuli Madonsela on her journey.

In an interview on SABC News Channel, Mroza explained that Ukhozi FM listeners were very supportive and excited by her recent achievement.

"Ukhozi is turning 59 years old this year, and as a team, we told ourselves to push the envelope, to stretch our minds and think about what we can do for our community. This is especially for rural areas as I represent rural young children. I am here to say that anything is possible, you can climb any mountain in your life."

She added that when she and her team were on Mount Kili, they reflected back on the challenges faced in their province, including schools and service delivery. She said she felt the need to do her bit to give back to her community.

Mroza documented her journey on climbing Mount Kili on social media: Here's a look: 

