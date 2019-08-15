TshisaLIVE

Drugs & infidelity: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split gets ugly

15 August 2019 - 08:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating.
Image: Instagram/ Miley Cyrus

Drama is rearing its head in what has so far been an amicable separation for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

A TMZ exclusive reveals that there might be more to the pair's break-up than what the public was initially told by their representative, which was that the two resorted to a separation to focus on themselves and their careers.

Drinking, partying and drug use pushed Miley over the edge after she tried to save their union, say sources close to her.

But those close to Liam have rubbished the claims, saying they are Miley's way of hiding her part in ending their marriage, which is infidelity.

The two have not directly responded to the report. 

On Tuesday, Liam confirmed their break-up on his Instagram account by wishing Miley "health and happiness going forward".

This followed Miley's cryptic message on the platform, which was perceived by many to be a confirmation of the pair's separation.

Miley and Liam's marriage lasted seven months. They tied the knot on December 26  2018, in an intimate ceremony. 

