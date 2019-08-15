Drugs & infidelity: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split gets ugly
Drama is rearing its head in what has so far been an amicable separation for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
A TMZ exclusive reveals that there might be more to the pair's break-up than what the public was initially told by their representative, which was that the two resorted to a separation to focus on themselves and their careers.
Drinking, partying and drug use pushed Miley over the edge after she tried to save their union, say sources close to her.
But those close to Liam have rubbished the claims, saying they are Miley's way of hiding her part in ending their marriage, which is infidelity.
The two have not directly responded to the report.
On Tuesday, Liam confirmed their break-up on his Instagram account by wishing Miley "health and happiness going forward".
Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
This followed Miley's cryptic message on the platform, which was perceived by many to be a confirmation of the pair's separation.
Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙
Miley and Liam's marriage lasted seven months. They tied the knot on December 26 2018, in an intimate ceremony.