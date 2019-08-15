Emtee 'sets the record straight', confirms Ambitiouz exit
After months of speculation about his future at Ambitiouz Entertainment, rapper Emtee has confirmed he has left the record label.
Speculation started two months ago after he took to Twitter to share the hashtag #FreeEmtee and listed some of his frustrations with the label, including being told who he could and couldn't work with.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after the tweet went viral in June , Emtee said he wanted to leave the label, but was negotiating with bosses to make sure his departure was "as clean as possible".
After two months of silence on the issue, Emtee confirmed on Wednesday that he had decided to leave Ambitiouz.
The rapper said he had approached his attorneys to negotiate his exit from the label and they had told him he could leave.
"After much back and forth between my attorneys and Ambitiouz Entertainment, my attorneys confirmed that there was legally no reason why I could not leave Ambitiouz Entertainment to pursue my career as I saw fit, I accordingly proceeded to do precisely that, on Thursday 08 August 2019."
Emtee told Metro FM on Thursday morning that he was now independent and had signed himself.
It is a change in direction for the rapper, who told TshisaLIVE in June that he was hesitant to go independent because he needed people around him.
"Being independent isn’t for someone like me. I need people around me. I need to know where I'm going and what I am doing. I am just good at making music. That is what I focus on. I let other people do the rest," he said.
As the news of his decision flooded social media, Emtee addressed fans' questions and concerns about the move.
In a series of tweets, he touched on his love for his fans and said he was in a good space.
Today was a good day. Sihlekile, sagwarana kwa mnandi. K’sasa kuzo Phuma amaphepha angasile nibheke nje.— eMTee (@emteethehustla_) August 14, 2019
The move was applauded by TV host Scoop Makhathini, who congratulated the rapper on Twitter.
I LOVE YOU OUTIE YAM...I JUST WANT TO SAY I AM HAPPY AND AM VERY PROUD OF YOU...IT WON’T BE EASY,KODWA IT WILL BE WORTH IT...YOU STAY IN MY GOOD WISHES @emteethehustla_ ... TAKE YOURSELF SERIOUSLY FROM HERE ON OUT.YOUR KIDS AND FAMILY DEPEND ON YOU.MAD LOVE ❤️— siyabonga ngwekazi (@scoopmakhathini) August 14, 2019