Emtee 'sets the record straight', confirms Ambitiouz exit

After months of speculation about his future at Ambitiouz Entertainment, rapper Emtee has confirmed he has left the record label.

Speculation started two months ago after he took to Twitter to share the hashtag #FreeEmtee and listed some of his frustrations with the label, including being told who he could and couldn't work with.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after the tweet went viral in June , Emtee said he wanted to leave the label, but was negotiating with bosses to make sure his departure was "as clean as possible".

After two months of silence on the issue, Emtee confirmed on Wednesday that he had decided to leave Ambitiouz.

The rapper said he had approached his attorneys to negotiate his exit from the label and they had told him he could leave.

"After much back and forth between my attorneys and Ambitiouz Entertainment, my attorneys confirmed that there was legally no reason why I could not leave Ambitiouz Entertainment to pursue my career as I saw fit, I accordingly proceeded to do precisely that, on Thursday 08 August 2019."