'Heartbroken' Babes wants to apologise to Lady Zamar about viral acne bullying video
Babes Wodumo claims to be deeply hurt and "wants to apologise" to Lady Zamar after a video clip of the star being cyber-bullied for her acne went viral.
Babes was slammed by social media users on Thursday after the video was shared online. In it, a woman many claimed was Babes can be heard poking fun at Lady Zamar's acne during her appearance on Idols SA.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE just hours after her sister denied it was her in the video and claimed she had been hacked, Ndumiso Simelane said Babes was distraught by the incident.
She added that Babes was reaching out to Lady Zamar to apologise for any hurt it may have caused.
"Babes' heart is bleeding after the video went viral... She is trying to get hold of Lady Zamar to clear her name regarding the accusations, because the situation is getting out of hand now."
She claimed there was no bad blood between Babes and Lady Zamar.
"They are not in the same musical genre, so why would Babes do that or have beef with her? Acne is a problem nationwide. Why would my sister have a nerve to say that to Lady Zamar. Even Babes has acne sometimes," Ndumiso said.
Babes earlier told TshisaLIVE that she was not the woman in the video and claimed the person who hacked her account was asking for money.
Ndumiso said the alleged hacker had been identified and it was believed that he had manipulated the video to make it seem that Babes was the one bullying Lady Zamar.
She said they were still searching for the man and would not be opening a case against him now because he "is currently not traceable".
"We are hunting for him because we want to establish where he got the video from and how he impersonated her in the video. Vodacom is also our witness, because Babes went to the store yesterday after she found out that her number was hacked".