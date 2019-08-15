'Heartbroken' Babes wants to apologise to Lady Zamar about viral acne bullying video

Babes Wodumo claims to be deeply hurt and "wants to apologise" to Lady Zamar after a video clip of the star being cyber-bullied for her acne went viral.

Babes was slammed by social media users on Thursday after the video was shared online. In it, a woman many claimed was Babes can be heard poking fun at Lady Zamar's acne during her appearance on Idols SA.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just hours after her sister denied it was her in the video and claimed she had been hacked, Ndumiso Simelane said Babes was distraught by the incident.

She added that Babes was reaching out to Lady Zamar to apologise for any hurt it may have caused.

"Babes' heart is bleeding after the video went viral... She is trying to get hold of Lady Zamar to clear her name regarding the accusations, because the situation is getting out of hand now."

She claimed there was no bad blood between Babes and Lady Zamar.