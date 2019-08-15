LootLove shows off her twins and opens up about motherhood
Ag nunus, maan! LootLove has shared pictures of her adorable twins for the first time and, man, they are the cutest!
On Wednesday evening, LootLove surprised us all and made us broody with a series of pictures of her and rapper Reason's adorable daughters.
Taking to Instagram, Loot captioned the pics, "Meet the loves of my life, Zanothando & Sisizwe, Hip and Hop to y’all. The owners of my time, sleep, heart and bringers of the purest form of love I’ve ever known."
She gave birth to her bundles of joy in February and has occasionally opened up about the hardships of motherhood.
In a video on Instagram months ago, Loot spoke about her level of fatigue and battling with trying to find a balance as a new and working mom.
"So I'm about to down coffee cup number three because, like, you know like how you have AA, I really feel like we should have those weekly meetings for new moms.
"Oh hi, I'm Loot. I'm a new mom, I don't know what I'm doing, it's going. I've been pooped on, peed on. I'm tired. I can't even go to the loo because I'm a mother of two, that even rhymes, that's the only thing that's cute in my life guys," she added.
Loot has been private with her pregnancy and birth, but social media went crazy with excitement when she finally showed us snaps of, Zanothando and Sisizwe, aka Hip and Hop.
Here's what tweeps had to say about her latest Instagram pic:
Lootlove has shared the first pics of the twins. So adorbs 😭😭🥰🥰🥰🎀🧸🍼 👶🏾👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z5DWpMyRSy— Zoleka (@ImQueziN) August 14, 2019
hayi Loot your angels😍😍😍😍😍😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 hayi maan , they are SO cute. I absolutely cannot!!! @LootLove— Siyaaa.a🎭💖 (@SiyaHobongwana) August 14, 2019
Sisizwe (Sizwe), Zanothando (Luthando) okanye ndiyaphosa? 😂😭 https://t.co/m9Ptaj2eHV— Ntoki.H (@ntoki_h) August 14, 2019
I’m still googoo-gagaring over this 😭❤️😍😩. @LootLove your nanas are the cutest cutest! pic.twitter.com/6pT9eZDvOn— KamvaElihle ♥ (@Leeray_B) August 15, 2019