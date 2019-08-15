LootLove shows off her twins and opens up about motherhood

She gave birth to her bundles of joy in February and has occasionally opened up about the hardships of motherhood.

In a video on Instagram months ago, Loot spoke about her level of fatigue and battling with trying to find a balance as a new and working mom.

"So I'm about to down coffee cup number three because, like, you know like how you have AA, I really feel like we should have those weekly meetings for new moms.

"Oh hi, I'm Loot. I'm a new mom, I don't know what I'm doing, it's going. I've been pooped on, peed on. I'm tired. I can't even go to the loo because I'm a mother of two, that even rhymes, that's the only thing that's cute in my life guys," she added.

Loot has been private with her pregnancy and birth, but social media went crazy with excitement when she finally showed us snaps of, Zanothando and Sisizwe, aka Hip and Hop.

