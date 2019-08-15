TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Moonchild's latest booty video: 'My bum is my confidence'

15 August 2019 - 13:15 By Masego Seemela
Moonchild shows off her booty... again!
Image: Instagram/Moonchild Sanelly

It's no secret that Moonchild is all about celebrating her sexuality, and it probably isn't very surprising that she once again caused a stir when she shared a boomerang of her pulling down her pants and flaunting her booty in the street. 

She told TshisaLIVE that clothes made her feel confined, much like being behind bars. 

"I can't twerk in prison, clothes make me feel like I'm in prison."

Reflecting on her younger years, Moonchild explained she was often teased for having a big bum and now people were paying for a bum such as hers. "My bum is my confidence and I love it."

Of course, not everyone sees things the way Moonchild does, but being 'shunned' doesn't bother her. 

"I just laugh it off, the hate means nothing to me. What matters the most is that my fans know and understand me. They are crazy, just like me."

On stage, Moonchild is known for bringing it with her bright blue hair and personal dress sense from her one-piece bodysuits to her fishnet outfits.

"I've been celebrating being a video h**, I've been celebrating my body, just that people are now only starting to pay attention."

Moonchild added that she stood for everything about sexual liberation. "Women can’t be liberated if they are not comfortable with who they are." 

'People must get over themselves': Moonchild says showing off her booty on TV wasn't a stunt

"I don’t feel anything that people say. I do what I like and I blocked the hate."
WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show

Moonchild is not scared to show off her booty.
'The power is in our hands,' roar SA celebs at Nigerian tweep

Trying to compete was a bad move...
SOCIALS | 'I'm honoured to be Beyoncé's b∗∗ch': Moonchild Sanelly

Everything the light touches might be his kingdom, but could Simba and his clan bring a warm glow to a crisp Joburg night?
