Anele Mdoda slams tweep for 'Miss SA could go back to a shack' suggestion

Radio personality and Miss SA judge Anele Mdoda put a critic firmly back in his lane on Thursday, after he suggested that Miss SA could live her best life during her reign and then return to a shack.

New Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi was showered with gifts and prizes this week after her victory last weekend. She was given the keys to a R5m apartment in Sandton, Johannesburg, and a R1m Mercedes-Benz convertible. She will hold on to these for a year, until the next winner is crowned.

While many were happy for Zozibini, well-known businessman Sentletse Diakanyo said “the prizes are just one big scam”.

Sentletse imagined a scenario where Miss SA was from a shack and won the competition. He said that after her reign she would have to give all those pretty things back and return to a shack.