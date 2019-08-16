Anele Mdoda slams tweep for 'Miss SA could go back to a shack' suggestion
A Twitter user suggested Zozibini Tunzi could live her best life during her reign and then return to an umjondolo
Radio personality and Miss SA judge Anele Mdoda put a critic firmly back in his lane on Thursday, after he suggested that Miss SA could live her best life during her reign and then return to a shack.
New Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi was showered with gifts and prizes this week after her victory last weekend. She was given the keys to a R5m apartment in Sandton, Johannesburg, and a R1m Mercedes-Benz convertible. She will hold on to these for a year, until the next winner is crowned.
While many were happy for Zozibini, well-known businessman Sentletse Diakanyo said “the prizes are just one big scam”.
Sentletse imagined a scenario where Miss SA was from a shack and won the competition. He said that after her reign she would have to give all those pretty things back and return to a shack.
His comment sparked a huge conversation online, with many agreeing with him and others slamming him.
Anele came in with her thoughts on the matter.
She hit back at the suggestion and said Miss SA was given opportunities to win more and network with people who could change her life.
“Or she will win Miss Universe and be given an apartment in New York and work there and around the world for a year, growing her brand and making contacts to further her plans. or even be head of Standard Bank wealth like Peggy Sue ..." Anele wrote.
She went on to respond to other views on the matter, including those cautioning Mzansi not to “underestimate a girl with a plan”.