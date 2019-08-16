TshisaLIVE

Bontle Modiselle announces pregnancy: Ten years of our love has given life to our first love

16 August 2019 - 10:24 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bontle Modiselle is excited about becoming a mom.
Bontle Modiselle is excited about becoming a mom.
Image: Instagram/Bontle Modiselle

TV personality Bontle Modiselle and rapper Priddy Ugly have revealed that they're expecting their first child together. 

Bontle made the announcement on Instagram by sharing gorg snaps from her pregnancy photoshoot. 

“Ten years of our love has given life to our first love. A culmination of who we are and what we have become. We’ve done many great things, together and individually, but none as incredible as this.”

Bontle added that she felt incredibly blessed to be welcoming a baby with a man she loves deeply. 

“There’s no way to describe how this feels, but I feel everything all at once, intensely so. For the first time, I feel superhuman. But above all, I’m abundantly blessed by God to be chosen to mother a child with the man I truly love, coming into a family who can’t wait to meet them. Thank you for the greatest gift of my life (Priddy Ugly), I love you.”  

Bontle has not yet revealed when their bundle of joy will make his or her grand entry into the world, but judging by her growing baby bump she could be a few months into the journey.

'Heartbroken' Babes wants to apologise to Lady Zamar about viral acne bullying video

"Acne is a problem nationwide. Why would my sister have a nerve to say that to Lady Zamar. Even Babes has acne sometimes."
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Mthokozisi: I am glad I didn’t win Idols SA

The singer has doors opening for him.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Loyiso Bala invited to Bill Gates Goalkeeper event in New York as a world influencer

Loyiso is heading to NYC to make a difference with Bill Gates.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'We didn't know she was going to buy a mansion!'- Cava Tipcee’s new crib

Woah! Tipcee is really flexing on us with this video of her new home.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Here's a glimpse into Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's R5m apartment TshisaLIVE
  2. Zozibini Tunzi is more than her 'R30 haircut', fans tell DJ Cleo TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Here's how DJ Fresh survived two months without a salary TshisaLIVE
  5. Babes Wodumo denies bullying Lady Zamar over acne, claims she was hacked TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X