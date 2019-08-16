Bontle Modiselle announces pregnancy: Ten years of our love has given life to our first love

TV personality Bontle Modiselle and rapper Priddy Ugly have revealed that they're expecting their first child together.

Bontle made the announcement on Instagram by sharing gorg snaps from her pregnancy photoshoot.

“Ten years of our love has given life to our first love. A culmination of who we are and what we have become. We’ve done many great things, together and individually, but none as incredible as this.”

Bontle added that she felt incredibly blessed to be welcoming a baby with a man she loves deeply.

“There’s no way to describe how this feels, but I feel everything all at once, intensely so. For the first time, I feel superhuman. But above all, I’m abundantly blessed by God to be chosen to mother a child with the man I truly love, coming into a family who can’t wait to meet them. Thank you for the greatest gift of my life (Priddy Ugly), I love you.”

Bontle has not yet revealed when their bundle of joy will make his or her grand entry into the world, but judging by her growing baby bump she could be a few months into the journey.