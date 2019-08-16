TshisaLIVE

DJ Jazzy D helps deliver a baby on the side of the road

16 August 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Jazzy D proves he is all that, helping a woman deliver a baby, on the eve of Women's Day.
Jazzy D proves he is all that, helping a woman deliver a baby, on the eve of Women's Day.
Image: Jazzy D Instagram

The world needs good Samaritans like DJ Jazzy D, who last week helped a woman give birth while she was sitting in the cold street waiting for help.

While on his way to an event at 10pm on the eve of Women's Day last week, DJ Jazzy D saw a car standing on the side of the road with two men "running all over the place" and not knowing what to do.

The men told him that the woman was having a baby.

"I saw someone sitting on a blanket on the side of the car. It was a cold night at about 13 degrees, I rolled down my window and asked the gentleman if they had a problem and one of them told me that his wife was having a baby."

Jazzy said the woman's husband was afraid and no one else was there to help, so he decided to assist.

"I then reversed my car not thinking if this could be a hijack situation but ran to the woman and could hear a baby crying. Now remember, we had an All-White party and I was dressed in white, I am sure at some stage they must have thought this guy must be a doctor."

Jazzy said he didn't know what to do so he opened the blanket and noticed the baby's head was visible.

"This woman was so strong she handled the pain with ease, well, she was not showing any signs of pain. Her husband and his friend were too scared so I sat down next to the lady and just comforted her and within seconds a baby girl was born."

Jazzy documented all of it in a video he uploaded to Instagram but due to the nature of the video, we decided not to embed it here

Springbok player’s wife makes the cut in The Voice SA‚ but she's got hot rivals to duce it out with

In the penultimate episode of The Voice SA Blind Auditions on Sunday night‚ seven acts made the cut into the four coaches’ teams in total - ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

How DJ Abby Nurock spends her Sundays

Jewellery designer and DJ Abby Nurock takes her Sundays easy by enjoying the best steaks this side of South America and 'crate digging' for new music
Lifestyle
1 year ago

DON'T MISS: 1702

JOHANNESBURG MUSICMUSICIANS Theo Kgosinkwe, Thandiswa Mazwai, Zakes Bantwini and Noxolo Hlatshwayo will take centre stage in the second presentation ...
Lifestyle
7 years ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Here's a glimpse into Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's R5m apartment TshisaLIVE
  2. Zozibini Tunzi is more than her 'R30 haircut', fans tell DJ Cleo TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Here's how DJ Fresh survived two months without a salary TshisaLIVE
  5. Babes Wodumo denies bullying Lady Zamar over acne, claims she was hacked TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X