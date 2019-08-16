DJ Jazzy D helps deliver a baby on the side of the road

The world needs good Samaritans like DJ Jazzy D, who last week helped a woman give birth while she was sitting in the cold street waiting for help.

While on his way to an event at 10pm on the eve of Women's Day last week, DJ Jazzy D saw a car standing on the side of the road with two men "running all over the place" and not knowing what to do.

The men told him that the woman was having a baby.

"I saw someone sitting on a blanket on the side of the car. It was a cold night at about 13 degrees, I rolled down my window and asked the gentleman if they had a problem and one of them told me that his wife was having a baby."

Jazzy said the woman's husband was afraid and no one else was there to help, so he decided to assist.

"I then reversed my car not thinking if this could be a hijack situation but ran to the woman and could hear a baby crying. Now remember, we had an All-White party and I was dressed in white, I am sure at some stage they must have thought this guy must be a doctor."

Jazzy said he didn't know what to do so he opened the blanket and noticed the baby's head was visible.

"This woman was so strong she handled the pain with ease, well, she was not showing any signs of pain. Her husband and his friend were too scared so I sat down next to the lady and just comforted her and within seconds a baby girl was born."

Jazzy documented all of it in a video he uploaded to Instagram but due to the nature of the video, we decided not to embed it here