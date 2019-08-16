TshisaLIVE

Gigi Lamayne to represent Mzansi at prestigious international music conference

16 August 2019 - 09:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Gigi Lamayne is heading to Amsterdam to represent Mzansi.
Image: Instagram/Gigi Lamyane

Rapper Gigi Lamayne is set to fly the Mzansi flag when she jets off to Amsterdam for the International Music Conference in October.

Gigi will not only be attending the event as a performer, but also as an honorary guest.  

Sharing her excitement on Instagram and using the hashtag, #GigiToTheWorld, she said: “I am super excited and happy to announce that I will be an honorary guest at the International Music Conference ... this is a first for Africa as well. The conference will take place on October 18.

The rapper thanked fans on social media for encouraging and inspiring her.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to push me, even when I didn't really believe in myself. These are people who don't usually do it for clout, but those who do it because they generally believe in me.”

She ended the video with an emotional tip, telling her fans she loved them and saying all she ever wanted to do was to take Africa to the world. She added that she hoped Africa would be proud of her.

“I will continue to shine and continue to grow in the name of Africa and in the name of what we believe in. I love you guys.” 

