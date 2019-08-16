IN MEMES | Can someone please teach Marothi how to wear a towel?
Skeem Saam's Marothi has done a lot of dodgy things in his life, but viewers are convinced that the way he wears his towel takes first prize.
Marothi organised hits, covered up murders and even recovered CCTV footage that was said to have been lost forever. In short, he has seen and done it all.
Marothi's missus, Rachel, may be safe in his arms again, but Lehasa is still determined to bring them down.
After an intimidating phone call from Lehasa, Rachel was even more shocked when Marothi walked out in his towel and asked who had called.
“Are you serious? What kind of man ties his towel like that?” she asked, looking him up and down.
He tried to change the subject and get back to what he was doing, but sis and the streets were still confused as hell.
Soon Twitter TLs were filled with memes and messages about Marothi and his weak towel game.
The theories for the wrap ranged from hiding secrets in his chest to him wanting to end his street cred.
#SkeemSaam Marothi lena pic.twitter.com/iAnF7h1BdB— Lorraine Lehlogonolo♥ (@Lehlogonolo_M1) August 15, 2019
Marothi and the towel situation #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/s1M5tjOiuu— Zamo (@MakukuleZamo) August 15, 2019
Hai that high for a man Nah what is he hiding up there pic.twitter.com/G3KERL93bD— Stash Mawila🇿🇦 (@MawilaStash) August 15, 2019
Rachel just complained about how Marothi ties a towel.— Makazi Zanele (@MissMadiba) August 15, 2019
Love is over lana! 😭🤣🤣🤣 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/PiLuPlE0lJ
Marothi issa old man maan, what kind of a man wraps the towel like that?#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/AdqpdL50kg— Soso Sonjica💐💐😍😍🔥🔥 (@SonjicaSoso) August 15, 2019
Rachel is say Marothi why men his wear apron like that is not away to wear as men😭😭😭💔. Me wear same like is Marothi💔😭#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/dlcWrb6Rcp— 足够 (@G_ee010) August 15, 2019
Like seriously Marothi,why on earth does he have his towel tied that high😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/wEoNO9bjif— Nonhlanhla Khuzwayo (@Ngunelihlekazi) August 15, 2019
@SkeemSaam3 And then Marothi with a towel 🙈😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/cRJktyzrBF— Bernard Sithole (@BernardMSithole) August 15, 2019
Mara marothi ena street cred dressed like this 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/c0nCEZTC9O— official thomas (@oficialThomas21) August 15, 2019
He’s hiding his dynamite boobs🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8nuJiiwWTg— Sbonga Mathobela (@Mathobelasbonga) August 15, 2019