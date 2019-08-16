IN MEMES | Can someone please teach Marothi how to wear a towel?

Skeem Saam's Marothi has done a lot of dodgy things in his life, but viewers are convinced that the way he wears his towel takes first prize.

Marothi organised hits, covered up murders and even recovered CCTV footage that was said to have been lost forever. In short, he has seen and done it all.

Marothi's missus, Rachel, may be safe in his arms again, but Lehasa is still determined to bring them down.

After an intimidating phone call from Lehasa, Rachel was even more shocked when Marothi walked out in his towel and asked who had called.

“Are you serious? What kind of man ties his towel like that?” she asked, looking him up and down.

He tried to change the subject and get back to what he was doing, but sis and the streets were still confused as hell.

Soon Twitter TLs were filled with memes and messages about Marothi and his weak towel game.

The theories for the wrap ranged from hiding secrets in his chest to him wanting to end his street cred.