Mampintsha defends Babes Wodumo in Lady Zamar controversy

Mampintsha has come out to defend Babes Wodumo after she landed in hot water for a viral video, mocking Lady Zamar over her acne.

In it, a woman can be heard poking fun at the Collide hitmaker's acne during her appearance on hit reality TV music competition Idols SA.

While social media users linked Babes to the video, she denied it was her.

Babes told TshisaLIVE her Twitter account had been hacked. She also pleaded with her fans not to pay attention to the “person” using her account.