Mampintsha defends Babes Wodumo in Lady Zamar controversy
Mampintsha has come out to defend Babes Wodumo after she landed in hot water for a viral video, mocking Lady Zamar over her acne.
In it, a woman can be heard poking fun at the Collide hitmaker's acne during her appearance on hit reality TV music competition Idols SA.
While social media users linked Babes to the video, she denied it was her.
Babes told TshisaLIVE her Twitter account had been hacked. She also pleaded with her fans not to pay attention to the “person” using her account.
Just hours after the video trended, Babes' sister, Ndumiso Simelane, said Babes was distraught by the incident and was trying to reach out to Lady Zamar to explain the debacle.
"Babes' heart is bleeding after the video went viral ... She is trying to get hold of Lady Zamar to clear her name regarding the accusations, because the situation is getting out of hand now,"said Ndumiso.
Defending his partner, Mampintsha helped share the message that Babes' account had been “hacked” and promised to hunt down the person allegedly responsible.
In a now deleted Twitter post in the comments section of Babes' Instagram post, he wrote in Zulu: “We’ll look for them and find them, relax.”