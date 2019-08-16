Mthokozisi: I am glad I didn’t win Idols SA
Mthokozisi Ndaba may not have won Idols SA but the blessings keep coming for the singer, leaving him grateful to have not been given the prize.
The star went to ground after losing the 2017 final against teenager Paxton Fielies, but he has resurfaced on several major projects since.
The star is working on collabs with Jub Jub, Afrotraction and Prince Kaybee at the moment, and taking to social media reflected on his blessings.
While acknowledging the massive platform that Idols SA is, he said he thanked God for the way it all panned out.
"Yes it is one of the best platforms in the music space but [thank] God I did not win. I'm thankful because opportunities to work with the best in the industry like Prince Kaybee, Afro'traction, Jub Jub and other surprises [yet to drop] was not gonna be possible."
Fans agreed with the star, and said he was the winner in their eyes.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, Mthokozisi recounted how he feared for his career after the competition
The star was accused of assaulting a woman in a Hillbrow flat shortly after the end of the competition. The case was later dropped, but Mthokozisi told TshisaLIVE in those moments people thought he had ruined his career and that he would never bounce back.
"It was hard. People were saying all kinds of things about me. I didn't have many gigs and I wasn't going out much. I knew that I needed to be in the public eye to rebuild my career but all I wanted to do was sit at home and record or sing. That is all I have ever wanted to do.
"To make a name for yourself after Idols is difficult, even for the winner, but I tried not to think about that. I told myself that I may not have won but I can still use this as a springboard to go into other things. I moved back to Durban and refocused."