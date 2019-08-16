TshisaLIVE

Social media is beaming with pride over Sho Madjozi's Colors gig

16 August 2019 - 10:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sho Madjozi continues to fly the SA flag high.
Image: Instagram/ Sho Madjozi

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi is again flying the Mzansi flag high, after the announcement of her feature on international music platform Colors.

Sharing a snippet of her John Cena performance in the studio, Sho captioned the tweet “Colors, we have arrived and it's all the wayyyy liiiit!!!".

It did not take her followers long to flood the comments section of her tweet to congratulate her, resulting in her topping the Twitter trends list.

In May, Mzansi celebrated Afro-pop singer Sjava, who made his debut at the Colors studios.

