Social media is beaming with pride over Sho Madjozi's Colors gig
Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi is again flying the Mzansi flag high, after the announcement of her feature on international music platform Colors.
Sharing a snippet of her John Cena performance in the studio, Sho captioned the tweet “Colors, we have arrived and it's all the wayyyy liiiit!!!".
Colors, we have have arrived and it is alll the wayyyy liiiit 😂😂🙌🏽 #ColorsxShoMadjozi 🙌🏽🙌🏽🎉🎉💃🏽💃🏽: watch it now: https://t.co/wSr6XgiktD pic.twitter.com/Lots6SiKJq— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 15, 2019
It did not take her followers long to flood the comments section of her tweet to congratulate her, resulting in her topping the Twitter trends list.
LED into the weekend #ShoMadjozi #ColorsxShoMadjozi pic.twitter.com/lIMyJeUp3G— Kgadi ye kgolo (@HonMojapelo) August 16, 2019
#shomadjozi #womenonpower #madjozionpower Sho Madjozi is the future!!! Such a natural ...— Thabo Maduna (@thabowantha) August 8, 2019
That epic moment when @ShoMadjozi did the vosho on @colorsxstudios 🔥🔥🔥— Black Magic (@queenhajie1) August 16, 2019
I don't know how many times I watched that Sho Majozi video clip. 😍😍😍 #ShoMadjozi— @foodfromlethaboskitchen (@missleejoyful) August 16, 2019
#JohnCena tji tji tji!!🔥🔥💯💃 #ShoMadjozi is firing💪 I don't know that language but I feel her😁💁 pic.twitter.com/3XBGuJg2aD— Perseverence Mnisi (@MxolisiPersever) August 15, 2019
In May, Mzansi celebrated Afro-pop singer Sjava, who made his debut at the Colors studios.