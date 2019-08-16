TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with her booty

16 August 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Doja Cat was putting tweeps through the most with her racy video.
Rapper Doja Cat was putting tweeps through the most with her racy video.
Image: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

US musician Doja Cat has once again sparked panic in these streets after her latest music video dropped with hella'lot of booty.

The artist, who is the daughter of Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini, is making serious waves overseas and once again caught the world's attention with the visuals for her latest track, Juicy.

It features sis and other models on some fruit salad tip, with cherry, watermelon and other costumes.

Doja Cat teamed up with Tyga on the track, but all the streets were talking about was her booty, which caused major traffic online. It saw her trend for hours overnight on Thursday and the video got way more than 1.3 million views on YouTube within 12 hours of release.

She was putting tweeps through the most and the streets were ready to cancel Cardi B to take up a Doja Cat subscription.

MORE

Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's daughter Doja Cat slammed for homophobic slurs

Doja Cat said she's used the word "faggots" over 15,000 times in her life.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral

Her real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini and her daddy is an icon in SA.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Dumisani Dlamini's daughter is flying the flag high in the States

Like most doting dads, veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini lights up with pride when he speaks about the waves his daughter, Doja Cat is making in the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

X