WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with her booty
US musician Doja Cat has once again sparked panic in these streets after her latest music video dropped with hella'lot of booty.
The artist, who is the daughter of Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini, is making serious waves overseas and once again caught the world's attention with the visuals for her latest track, Juicy.
It features sis and other models on some fruit salad tip, with cherry, watermelon and other costumes.
Doja Cat teamed up with Tyga on the track, but all the streets were talking about was her booty, which caused major traffic online. It saw her trend for hours overnight on Thursday and the video got way more than 1.3 million views on YouTube within 12 hours of release.
She was putting tweeps through the most and the streets were ready to cancel Cardi B to take up a Doja Cat subscription.
Seen that Doja Cat video and these are my only thoughts pic.twitter.com/K6opaNYuDY— Lynx | Sasha Banks Stan (@MaAdLynx) August 15, 2019
as much as i may hate to say it, miss doja cat did the damn thing with this one pic.twitter.com/aKiPOdRQMx— MÄÑQÙÊSĖ (@bengaybitch_) August 15, 2019
Doja cat really out here, ON A THURSDAY AFTERNOON pic.twitter.com/k0iMUqkphV— 神 🖤 (@Vladsta2) August 15, 2019
I just saw why Doja Cat is trending. pic.twitter.com/iCgz5h8Y9a— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) August 15, 2019
Doja Cat looks so damn good in her Juicy video 😩 pic.twitter.com/8HTFMysgho— ngithi fuck! ngithi ngqi! (@mimikelembe) August 15, 2019