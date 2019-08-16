WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with her booty

US musician Doja Cat has once again sparked panic in these streets after her latest music video dropped with hella'lot of booty.

The artist, who is the daughter of Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini, is making serious waves overseas and once again caught the world's attention with the visuals for her latest track, Juicy.

It features sis and other models on some fruit salad tip, with cherry, watermelon and other costumes.