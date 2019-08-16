WATCH | #IwantToBeAGoldDiggerBut confessions left the socials in a mess

The consensus is that a reasonable number of people would become gold diggers if it wasn't for fear of the work that comes with it.

The #IWantToBeAGoldDiggerBut hashtag was on top of the trending list for the better part of Thursday when social media users took to Twitter to share their apprehension about being gold diggers.

The term was popularised by a 2005 hit song released by US hip hop artist Kanye West where he featured musician Jamie Foxx singing about “gold diggers”.

The term usually refers to women, usually younger women, who date wealthy men. The men are usually much older than the women, and the relationship comes with benefits, like money and trips.

The hashtag was the gift that kept on giving, and we took the time to compile a few of the confessions: