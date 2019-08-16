TshisaLIVE

'We didn't know she was going to buy a mansion!'- Cava Tipcee’s new crib

16 August 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Tipcee buys a new house and we are so motivated.
Image: Via Tipcee's Instagram

No one could be happier than gqom muso Tipcee who just flexed on the social media streets with a young video of her new crib.

She even tagged the post of the double story as "Kwami". Levels!

In the post, which got nods from celebs and followers, Tipcee thanked her boss DJ Tira for giving her an opportunity to showcase her talent.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank God for giving me the strength to buy this house. I would also like to thank my boss, DJ Tira for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent." 

The Umcimbi Wethu hitmaker also took the chance to thank her manager Senzo for being strict and for making sure she focused on performing and recording. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Senzo explained that Tipcee was over the moon, as it's always been one of her dreams to buy a house.  

"Yesterday, Tipcee hosted a braai for her close friends and people who contributed towards her career. The braai was just to thank everyone." 

He said that Tipcee had saved for the house.

"I knew that she was planning to buy a house but I didn't know she was planning to buy a mansion. We thought she was going to buy a four-room house but this is impressive, I'm impressed!"

