CUTE! This snap of Maps holding a baby will make you broody AF!
Presenter and model Maps Maponyane may be known for his passion for work, but he shared his softer side away from the camera this week with a breathtaking snap on Twitter.
Maps shared the intimate picture of him holding a sleeping baby close to his chest at a family gathering and nearly shutdown the entire internet.
Cava the snap:
Best thing about family gatherings? Spending time with its newest members👶🏽❤ pic.twitter.com/QAI07pAVC6— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) August 11, 2019
“Best thing about family gatherings? Spending time with it’s newest members,” he wrote in a caption accompanying the picture.
Ncaaw!
Even though he is not a pops yet, Maps will surely make a good father one day.
It is clear that he enjoys spending time with kids, and even had a matching outfit with the little one at the family gatherings.