CUTE! This snap of Maps holding a baby will make you broody AF!

17 August 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Maps Maponyane
Maps Maponyane
Image: John Liebenberg

Presenter and model Maps Maponyane may be known for his passion for work, but he shared his softer side away from the camera this week with a breathtaking snap on Twitter.

Maps shared the intimate picture of him holding a sleeping baby close to his chest at a family gathering and nearly shutdown the entire internet.

Cava the snap:

“Best thing about family gatherings? Spending time with it’s newest members,” he wrote in a caption accompanying the picture.

Ncaaw!

Even though he is not a pops yet, Maps will surely make a good father one day.

It is clear that he enjoys spending time with kids, and even had a matching outfit with the little one at the family gatherings. 

X