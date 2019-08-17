TshisaLIVE

'I’m the best!'- Bonang hits back at 'she takes all the jobs' shade

17 August 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang says she gets regular work because she's the best.
Bonang says she gets regular work because she's the best.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang

Bonang has clapped back at critics who claim she is so big only because she gets all the presenting jobs in South Africa. 

Much of Mzansi was having a meltdown about Bonang's stellar hosting of the Miss SA pageant over the weekend, sparking a conversation about her presenting skills.

After the show, one fans claimed "Bonang is arguably the biggest celebrity we have ever had in South Africa". The comment drew mixed reactions, with one user claiming she was  "the biggest because they only give Bonang jobs".

The streets nearly went into civil war mode as they argued over the point. 

Then Queen B pulled in and shut down the whole game with a simple clap back.

"I get those jobs because I’M THE BEST!" she wrote in response to the tweep.

Fans were crushing hard at the response, and used it in their argument with Trevor Noah fans over who was the biggest export.

The fight about who was better became so heated that it saw both Bonang and Trevor trend on social media.

Joining the debate, Mo Flava said there was no need to fight when both were slaying hard in their lanes.

"Forgive me for being a little slow, but what is the point of comparing Trevor Noah and Bonang? Both are exceptional in their areas of expertise. Both have done more than most. I’d rather applaud them both, but that’s just me."

Bonang is already in summer, here are her hot weather looks

Woah, Bonang is already killing 'em summer looks and it's not even summer yet!!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant

Not all the outfits worn by the A-listers who attended this event were as beautiful as our new Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Pinky Girl the DJ? Reality TV star hits back at criticism from fans

She found an ally in Penny Lebyane.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Bonang applauds Nadia Nakai’s new ambassador gig

Nadia Nakai bags a new endorsement deal with Reebok.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Here's a glimpse into Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's R5m apartment TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Moonchild's latest booty video: 'My bum is my confidence' TshisaLIVE
  4. Mthokozisi: I am glad I didn’t win Idols SA TshisaLIVE
  5. Zozibini Tunzi is more than her 'R30 haircut', fans tell DJ Cleo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X