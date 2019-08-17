TshisaLIVE

'Life just don't make sense': Ann Malinga shares advice on dealing with loss

17 August 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Ann Malinga still mourns her late husband, music legend Robbie.
Image: Ann Malinga/ Instagram

Ann Malinga has once again reflected on losing her husband, musician Robbie Malinga, in a heartfelt social media post.

Ann came out on Instagram recently, after receiving a flood of messages from followers asking how she was dealing with the pain of losing her husband.  

Robbie died on December 25 2017 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a heartfelt post addressed to women who kept sending her direct messages about her loss, Ann gave further insight into the tragedy in the hope that it would help to answer their questions.

She said death is hard for all of us and just because she seemed to carry the pain well didn't mean it was not heavy.

"I’m just not an attention seeker. I cry more than you’ll imagine. I have bad days, but I choose to deal with all that in my space, with people who genuinely care," she said.

Touching on her time on earth with Robbie, Ann said if you continue to love your lost loved one, you will be able to feel their spirit live on and receive constant reminders that you are not alone.

"Though you will live in pain searching for answers, you will eventually realise there’s no answer to their death and life just don’t make sense."

Looking ahead to the future, Ann said mourners needed to stop questioning what happened to Robbie and start living their lives.

"When I say start living, live for you - not society. They don’t know your pain. They are not walking the journey with you. The journey is your assignment and yours alone," she told her followers.

"Stop trying to please everyone while you are breaking inside. It’s not going to help an inch."

