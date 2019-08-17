TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Linda Mtoba's all-white baby shower

17 August 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Linda Mtoba can't wait to be a mom.
Image: Instagram/Linda Mtoba

Actress Linda Mtoba is counting down to the arrival of her bundle of joy, which could be any day now. 

Linda aka "Mrs Husband" and Steven Meyer announced that they were set to become parents in July. 

Linda shared pics from a pregnancy photoshoot they did, but judging by her bump in the shoot, it seemed like she was already quite far along. 

Surrounded by family and friends, Linda celebrated the upcoming arrival of her baby with a beautiful all-white shower. 

"Yesterday was perfect. Thank you to each & everyone of you for coming. I love you, with the two hearts inside me," she said about the day. 

Linda has not yet revealed if she's having a boy or girl, and when her baby is due to arrive. 

Here's a glimpse into her special day: 

