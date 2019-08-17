TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Is DJ Zinhle on point in the fashion stakes? Here's 5 killer snaps

17 August 2019 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
DJ Zinhle: 'Dress to kill or go home.'
Image: DJ Zinhle/Instagram

There's no doubt about it, DJ Zinhle slays in her own lane. Her motto is, either you dress to kill or go home.

She is a fashion slayage and doesn't play games in that department.

Sometimes fans disagree with her style and taste, but she has developed a thick skin and doesn’t care what people think.

She wears what she likes.

So how on point is Zinhle's fashion game?

We take a look at five snaps and give our verdict.

Cava:

VERDICT: Slaying, stylish and classy.

VERDICT: Haai... Andizi! This outfit is complicated and a bit disturbing.

VERDICT: Yasss! Gucci gurl. It's suitable when going out to play with other kids.

VERDICT: Girls on some: "I'm blazing hot, mos! All eyes on me."

VERDICT: Entlik z'khiphani manje? Is it two in one? Or two trousers combined? Or two separate trousers? We're confused.

