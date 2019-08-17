SNAPS | Is DJ Zinhle on point in the fashion stakes? Here's 5 killer snaps
There's no doubt about it, DJ Zinhle slays in her own lane. Her motto is, either you dress to kill or go home.
She is a fashion slayage and doesn't play games in that department.
Sometimes fans disagree with her style and taste, but she has developed a thick skin and doesn’t care what people think.
She wears what she likes.
So how on point is Zinhle's fashion game?
We take a look at five snaps and give our verdict.
Cava:
VERDICT: Slaying, stylish and classy.
VERDICT: Haai... Andizi! This outfit is complicated and a bit disturbing.
VERDICT: Yasss! Gucci gurl. It's suitable when going out to play with other kids.
VERDICT: Girls on some: "I'm blazing hot, mos! All eyes on me."
VERDICT: Entlik z'khiphani manje? Is it two in one? Or two trousers combined? Or two separate trousers? We're confused.