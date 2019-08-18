Demi-Leigh to Tim Tebow: I’m falling in love every day & there’s no end in sight

As Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters counts down to her wedding day, she has given fans a glimpse of the love she has for fiancé and Major League baseball player, Tim Tebow.

In celebration of Tim's birthday earlier this week, Demi gushed over her man and said she could not wait to spend the rest of her life with him.

"Because of you I dare to dream more, live more and give more. I don’t remember falling in love with you in a single moment, I realise it’s because I’m falling everyday and there’s no end in sight. One day is not enough to honour and celebrate you, I can’t wait to do that everyday for the rest of our lives. I love you so incredibly much."