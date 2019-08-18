TshisaLIVE

Demi-Leigh to Tim Tebow: I’m falling in love every day & there’s no end in sight

18 August 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are #lovegoals.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

As Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters counts down to her wedding day, she has given fans a glimpse of the love she has for fiancé and Major League baseball player, Tim Tebow. 

In celebration of Tim's birthday earlier this week, Demi gushed over her man and said she could not wait to spend the rest of her life with him. 

"Because of you I dare to dream more, live more and give more. I don’t remember falling in love with you in a single moment, I realise it’s because I’m falling everyday and there’s no end in sight. One day is not enough to honour and celebrate you, I can’t wait to do that everyday for the rest of our lives. I love you so incredibly much." 

Tim popped the question in a magical proposal on his family's farm earlier this year.

And, in celebration of their upcoming nuptials those close to Demi threw her a 'pretty-in-pink' themed shower last weekend. 

"What a beautiful journey it is to be a bride-to-be. To both my mammas, you made my bridal shower so extremely special but the reality is that you’ve made everyday of my life special and meaningful by filling it with your motherly love, grace and guidance." 

Thank you to everyone who showered me with so much love and celebrated this special day in my life with me. What a beautiful journey it is to be a bride-to-be. To both my mammas, you made my bridal shower so extremely special but the reality is that you've made everyday of my life special and meaningful by filling it with your motherly love, grace and guidance. I want you to remember as I prepare to say I do, I will never outgrow my love and need for you ❤️

Thank you to everyone who showered me with so much love and celebrated this special day in my life with me. What a beautiful journey it is to be a bride-to-be. To both my mammas, you made my bridal shower so extremely special but the reality is that you’ve made everyday of my life special and meaningful by filling it with your motherly love, grace and guidance. I want you to remember as I prepare to say I do, I will never outgrow my love and need for you ❤️ • • Thank you so much to everyone who made it the memorable day it was! @duckpointvenuevaal @floweranddecorspot @jeanprieur_jp @adarabeautyclinic @thepeachypeony @chef_bosch @olive_hamilton_russell @ashbourne_blanc_rose @impactproductions_za @adenobili @celestedannhauser #MarikesCakes @gatineau_sa @nuxe_sa @bacher_andco @bio_sculpture_sa

