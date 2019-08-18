TshisaLIVE

Jade Daniels announces she's expecting!

18 August 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jade and her hubby Matty Daniel are about to become parents.
Image: Instagram/Jade Daniel

Top Billing presenter Jade Daniels and her hubby, Matty have announced that they're set to welcome their first child together. 

Jade and Matty tied the knot in a magical ceremony in Cape Town in April. 

Taking to Instagram, Jade shared the exciting news with followers in the cutest way. 

She and her hubby pretended to feed their four-legged children milk from a bottle "in practice" for their real baby in February 2020. 

"Practicing for the real thing! God decided it was time for us to be parents now! (Matty Daniel) I'm so grateful to be in this with you, my rock! #BabyD is going to have the best father in the world! Our baby growing inside me is truly a combination and symbol of our love. What a miracle," Jade captioned the post. 

