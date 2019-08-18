TshisaLIVE

Kim Jayde, Kay Sibiya & 98 other celebs to take the 'Polar Plunge' for charity

18 August 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kim Jayde and some of her friends will be taking the plunge for a purpose.
Image: Instagram/Kim Jayde

100 of Mzansi's famous faces have banded together to take the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, which will see them jump into an icy swimming pool in support of athletes. 

The challenge will take place on August 31 and will see the likes of Kim Jayde, Nomuzi Mabena, Gigi Lamayne, Kay Sibiya, Rouge and others taking the plunge. 

The event was started three years ago to raise awareness about Special Olympics South Africa and the work  they do in using sport to empower over 55 000 athletes living with an intellectual disability in South Africa. 

Some of the plungers will also be fundraising to support their own dives by asking their supporters to sponsor them. The public can go online and sponsor their favourite celebrity at https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/polar-plunge

