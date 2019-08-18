Tumisho Masha gushes over his queen

TshisaLIVE

Tumisho Masha and Chantal are totes in love.
Actor and TV star Tumisho Masha is really in love with his bae of three years. 

After separating from his wife Zozibini in 2016, Tumisho soon found love in the arms of his girlfriend, Chantal Wagner who he gave a birthday shoutout to on Instagram this week.

Being a man in love, Tumisho wrote: "Happy birthday to my person. We’ve made it to celebrating three birthdays together amidst the storms. That in itself is a reflection of God's favour, love and grace. May this new season in your life bring exactly that life and no strife."

He added to the caption of the intimate picture: "Oh boy, have the past three years have been a test for you to question God in every way. In this season choose peace, choose life, choose joy. "

"Let’s refill our cups and enjoy what God has in store for yours and our future this year. Cheers to 44 bringing us back to life and the fullness of what God has destined for you, for us. Love you."

The pair were not shy of their relationship from the jump and flaunted their romance all over social media. They even took bae-cations together.

