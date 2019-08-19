TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda says two-parent households don't guarantee perfect partners

19 August 2019 - 06:49 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Anele Mdoda will be 'swimming elsewhere'.
Anele Mdoda will be 'swimming elsewhere'.
Image: Via Real Talk with Anele YouTube

There is no formula for what makes a great partner in romantic relationships, not even being brought up in a household where both parents are present. 

This is a view of media personality Anele Mdoda, who responded to a tweep's post on the subject.

@taylorrr_ lambasted single mothers: “Single mothers polluted women to think they don't need man and raised men to think they're suppose to take on the role as the man of the house at 5 years old.”

Anele joined many who disputed the statement, saying she is “a nightmare to date”, even though she was raised by both her parents.

“I was raised in a two parent household and I am a nightmare to date. I also ended up being a single parent so rewrite your thesis at your own pace.”

