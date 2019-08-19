Anele Mdoda says two-parent households don't guarantee perfect partners
There is no formula for what makes a great partner in romantic relationships, not even being brought up in a household where both parents are present.
This is a view of media personality Anele Mdoda, who responded to a tweep's post on the subject.
@taylorrr_ lambasted single mothers: “Single mothers polluted women to think they don't need man and raised men to think they're suppose to take on the role as the man of the house at 5 years old.”
Anele joined many who disputed the statement, saying she is “a nightmare to date”, even though she was raised by both her parents.
“I was raised in a two parent household and I am a nightmare to date. I also ended up being a single parent so rewrite your thesis at your own pace.”
