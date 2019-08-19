DJ Shimza opens up about his romance with K Naomi

It has been nearly a year since K Naomi lifted the lid on her romance with DJ Shimza and their split, and the DJ has opened up about the relationship.

Shimza was a guest on MacG's Podcast series Podcast and Chill with MacG recently, where he was asked about the romance.

Shimza revealed that the pair met "two/three years ago" through Instagram. He said it all started when he DM'd her and they started vibing

"I liked her but the situation was not an ideal situation. There was just too many things at the same time."

Shimza said K Naomi wasn't the only celeb he had dated but wouldn't spill the tea.

"I don't want my sh*t to be in public. But with the Naomi thing, it was cool. A lot of people didn't know we were dating. Most people knew about it when she went on Twitter and started to rant. It was like; 'Dude, it didn't work out'."

Jump to around the 32 min mark in the video below for more of his comments.