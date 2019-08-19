Five local social media OGs who scored their own TV shows

It’s one thing to have a big Twitter after, and another to turn that after into cash dollars. South African fans just can’t get enough of these YouTube and Instagram stars.

1. Bonang Matheba

Queen B is the undisputed ruler of Mzansi when it comes to social media, star power and reality TV. With the third season of Being Bonang, Queen B has again opened the door to her private and professional life (and her whirlwind social life) as she jets about the world and makes appearances throughout South Africa, with Pinky Girl by her side.

Watch Being Bonang on Showmax and DStv Now.